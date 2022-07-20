Origin Materials and Revlon Announce Initiative to Develop Next-Generation Sustainable Packaging for Cosmetics

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” or “Origin Materials”) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, and Revlon, Inc. (“Revlon”) (NYSE: REV), a leading global authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care, today announced a joint initiative to develop advanced carbon negative materials for next generation cosmetics packaging. As part of the initiative, Revlon has signed a memorandum of understanding to reserve commercial volumes of Origin PET.

The joint initiative’s goal is to pursue the rapid development and commercialization of new sustainable materials for cosmetics packaging based on Origin’s patented technology platform. The materials developed will support Revlon’s broader sustainability efforts, which include Revlon’s goal of driving responsible and ethical sourcing practices to better address the risks and challenges of a complex global supply chain.

“We are excited to partner in this initiative with Revlon, an iconic global brand with a deep commitment to the highest standards for performance,” said Rich Riley, Co-CEO of Origin Materials. “Together we will work to develop and bring to market carbon negative materials for next generation packaging to advance our goal of reducing the climate impact of the cosmetics industry.”

“Revlon’s initiative with Origin Materials will allow consumers at all price points to access sustainable, plant-based packaging,” said Keyla Lazardi, Chief Scientific Officer, Revlon. “As a company that is focused on driving sustainability in the beauty industry, Revlon is thrilled to advance the use of Origin’s carbon-negative bio-PET in the mass beauty space.”

About Origin Materials

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin’s mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. For over a decade, Origin has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass such as sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. Origin’s patented technology platform can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin’s technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues. Origin’s patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors.

For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

About Revlon

Revlon has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer, heritage and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon’s diversified portfolio of brands is sold in approximately 150 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world’s most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, CND, American Crew, Creme of Nature, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Britney Spears, Curve, John Varvatos, Christina Aguilera and AllSaints.

