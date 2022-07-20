Counterpart Launches Excess Insurance Product for Small Businesses with Aspen

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Counterpart, the management liability insurtech, today announced the launch of its Excess insurance product for small businesses. Backed by Aspen, the Excess policy is another offering to support small businesses in a time of heightened litigation.

Counterpart is the first management liability provider to utilize proprietary data and cutting-edge technology in response to the increasing settlement and legal expenses, which can easily bankrupt a small business. Claims expenses have spiked in recent years due to plaintiff friendly legal environments and unrestrained legal fees.

This product was built in response to overwhelming demand from Counterpart’s broker partners, including David Alferez, Director, CRC Group, who commented: “Counterpart has been an incredible partner of ours and is once again stepping up to support our team and our clients. We are eager to leverage another one of their best-in-class products.”

Counterpart offers Excess insurance on Directors and Officers, Employment Practices and Fiduciary Liability, with a maximum limit of $3 million. Backed by Aspen’s financial strength, the offering will be available for small businesses with less than 250 employees and less than $250 million in revenue and total assets through Counterpart’s wholesale broker partners.

“Counterpart has created a compelling and unique offering for small businesses. We’re pleased to further develop our relationship and are excited to support what we see as a natural extension of an already successful management liability product line,” said Zac Clammer, Executive Vice President, Management Liability, Aspen Insurance.

“We always operate with the best interest of our customers and Excess insurance has been a real pain point for them over the years due to decreasing limits and coverage,” said Mike Levins, Head of Insurance at Counterpart. “Excess insurance is the most requested product from our brokers, and we have worked closely together to design a product that addresses their wants and needs. This is just the beginning of what we are looking to do together with our insurance carrier partners to grow the breadth of our management liability products and services.”

To learn more about Counterpart’s Excess product, visit: yourcounterpart.com

About Counterpart

Counterpart is a management liability insurance platform for the 21st century workplace. The company applies the most advanced Directors & Officers, Employment Practices, and Fiduciary rating systems in the industry to measure risk more efficiently while requiring less information from the broker and applicant. Counterpart’s underwriting is complemented by a suite of products and services that help brokers and insureds proactively manage exposures throughout the term of the policy. For more information, visit yourcounterpart.com.

About Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited

Aspen provides reinsurance and insurance coverage to clients in various domestic and global markets through wholly-owned subsidiaries and offices in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Aspen reported $13.8 billion in total assets, $7.6 billion in gross reserves, $2.8 billion in total shareholders’ equity and $3.9 billion in gross written premiums. Aspen's operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of “A-” by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC and an “A” (“Excellent”) by A.M. Best Company Inc. For more information about Aspen, please visit www.aspen.co.