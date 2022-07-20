GA Telesis Engine Services Announces Bradley Carucci as Managing Director of US SPAH Facility

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GA Telesis Engine Services (“GATES”) announces industry veteran, Bradley Carucci, has joined GATES as Managing Director of the US-based Specialized Procedures Aeroengine Hospital (“SPAH”) in Wilmington, Ohio. This new 72,000 sq. ft. facility is a joint venture with GA Telesis, LLC and Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (“ATSG”).

Carucci brings a broad range of aviation experience with increasing levels of responsibility in the commercial aircraft maintenance industry. He began his career as a Jet Engine Specialist with the United States Air Force. Carucci received his bachelor’s degree in Applied Arts and Aviation Sciences from Eastern New Mexico University.

“There were several reasons for joining GATES, but the one that stood out was the solid team of professionals. GA Telesis has always held the highest standards for customer service, and I am proud to be part of the team,” said Bradley Carucci, Managing Director, US SPAH. “This new capability enhances our support to airlines and lessors with quality engine maintenance while supporting their fleets,” added Carucci.

"We are excited to have Brad on the team. His prior experience in MRO Quality and Training Management will be of great value in establishing the operation," commented Russ Shelton, President, Engine Strategy Group. "His knowledge of the industry brings us an extremely valuable competitive edge as we move forward into the future," added Shelton.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing Component Solutions, Leasing/Financing, Logistics Solutions, and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company’s core business is its mission to ensure “Customer Success,” built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

For further information, please contact Cathy Moabery at marketing@gatelesis.com.

About GA Telesis Engine Services

GA Telesis Engine Services (GATES) is a fully integrated subsidiary of GA Telesis, offering customers a seamless engine solution that combines high-quality repair and overhaul services as well as world-class supply chain services. The GATES facility is based in Helsinki, Finland, and operates under FAA, EASA, CAAC, TCCA, DGAC, GACA, ANAC, and ECAA approvals for CFM56-5B, CFM56-7B, and General Electric CF6-80C2 turbine engines. GATES has an integrated test cell capable of up to 100,000 pounds of thrust and can overhaul up to 200 engines per year. GATES Go-Team is also one of the few companies authorized by EASA to perform remote repairs on engines that are installed on aircraft.