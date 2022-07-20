IMBOX Protection Expands to U.S., Offers Retailers Patented In-Store Footwear Protection Technology

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMBOX Protection Inc., the world’s only in-store footwear protection technology service, safe for people and the environment, today announced its expansion to the U.S. retail market. The company’s U.S. launch features the availability of its newest IMBOX unit, displaying a more sleek and modern design than the original model, and offering a 100% organic, water-based footwear protection treatment for a safe and environmentally friendly solution.

Launched in 2011 in Denmark as a more sustainable and convenient alternative to protecting shoes, IMBOX now has more than 6,500 units in retail stores across Europe and Japan, selling more than 27 million treatments a year with partners like Deichmann and The Athlete’s Foot, among others. IMBOX technology helps brick-and-mortar retailers increase their bottom line by enhancing customer loyalty and in-store visits, offering customers a safe and efficient method to protect and increase the longevity of their footwear, whether it be dress, sneakers, sports, hiking, party, or leisure shoes.

“Since experiencing such success with our retail partners in Europe and most recently in Japan, our vision is to establish a new niche category for ambitious shoe retailers in the U.S.,” said Jan Deding, President and CEO of IMBOX Protection, North America. “Through IMBOX, our retail partners can expand their sales for accessories by more than 50% and increase return visits by up to 12%. We are thrilled for the opportunity to immolate similar success in the U.S.”

The IMBOX is an enclosed unit that effectively treats all types of footwear with its unique, organic and water-based treatment, providing shoes with professional, all-season protection against water damage, dirt, stains, and color fade caused by UV rays. Throughout the 60-second process, customers can view the treatment process through the IMBOX’s 24-inch screen and, without a waiting period post-treatment, customers can slip on and walk out of the store with their newly treated shoes.

“Since the introduction of the IMBOX system across our stores, we have seen a significant uptake across both outdoor and running footwear,” said Andrew White, Retail Director, Outdoor & Cycle Concepts LTD/Runners Need. “Our customers appreciate the convenience of having their footwear protected at the point of sale and the opportunity to, periodically, return for further treatment to continue to protect their investment. The roll out of IMBOX units was easily managed with support from the team, which included seamless delivery and installation along with ongoing training support from its customer success team.”

Globally patented, IMBOX is the only technology of its kind in the world. The latest IMBOX model, now available in the U.S., features four nozzles to effectively spray footwear in an enclosed environment, a scanner that ensures precise coating for all shoe-types – from dress shoes and sneakers to hiking boots and sandals and everything in between – and a large screen with an intuitive interface, displaying the treatment process, providing the retailer with data on shoe types, and tracking fluid levels.

“The IMBOX business model is a win/win strategy for the retailer and IMBOX,” said Oliver Hede, North American Manager, IMBOX Protection Inc. “Retailers that implement IMBOX units can expect a completely new revenue stream while also selling more accessories and classic shoe care products than they did before. On average, our customers sell IMBOX treatments to 40% of the shoes purchased, while the best performing stores have a conversion rate of 80%.”

IMBOX Protection’s new North American headquarters is in Chicago with available inventory in their Wisconsin warehouse. To aid in services, the brand has partnered with an industry-leading, nation-wide service provider to manage the delivery, installation and maintenance of the units. IMBOX is responsible for training store personnel through its customer success team.

Interested U.S. retailers can now begin their risk-free eight-week trial. To learn more about IMBOX and how to start a trial, please visit https://imboxprotection.com/us.

About IMBOX Protection Inc.

Launched in 2011 in Denmark as a more sustainable and convenient alternative to protecting shoes, IMBOX Protection is the world’s only in-store footwear protection technology service using a safe and environmentally friendly treatment to protect against water damage, dirt, stains, and color fade. IMBOX has more than 6,500 units in retail stores globally selling more than 27 million treatments a year with retail partners. Based on its success in Europe and Japan, IMBOX recently expanded to North America opening a headquarters in Chicago. The PCT patent-protected technology is designed, developed, and manufactured in Denmark. To learn more about IMBOX Protection and its in-store footwear protection solution now available in North America, please visit https://imboxprotection.com/us.