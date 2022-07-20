MEDIA ALERT: JAKKS Pacific Plans Major Reveals for San Diego Comic-Con Panel

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) will reveal several amazing new additions to the 2022 line-up including the NEW Mario Kart™ 24V Ride-on Racer at the JAKKS San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday, July 22 at 6PM in Room 29AB.

This awesome new Mario Kart 24V Ride-on Racer is made for ages 3 years and up. Fans can then see it in person on Saturday and Sunday at the Nintendo Switch™ Road Trip at the Interactive Zone across from Petco Park.

JAKKS Pacific will also do a live demo of the amazing Jurassic World RealFX Baby Blue that comes to life with easy one-handed controls. And get a look at the hottest R/C of this era, the constant air inflatable prehistoric dinosaur Jurassic World AirTitan. Audience members will also have a chance to win a Jurassic World RealFX Baby Blue along with trivia prizes from Disguise!

Disguise will unveil the hottest costumes for 2022 from the biggest licensors in the entertainment industry as well as its new line of licensed Funko Pop! Masks coming to retail this fall.

Come to the San Diego Comic-Con JAKKS Pacific panel Friday, July 22 at 6PM in Room 29AB at the San Diego Convention Center to get all the exclusive details.