Virtual, Inc. Acquires Award-Winning Digital Marketing Agency inMotion

Virtual, Inc. announced today that it has acquired award-winning digital marketing agency inMotion DVS, Inc. of Ottawa, Canada. In addition to inMotion, Virtual announced that it has acquired DMI Consulting, a Massachusetts-based event production management firm. (Photo: Business Wire)

Virtual, Inc. announced today that it has acquired award-winning digital marketing agency inMotion DVS, Inc. of Ottawa, Canada. In addition to inMotion, Virtual announced that it has acquired DMI Consulting, a Massachusetts-based event production management firm. (Photo: Business Wire)

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtual, Inc., the leading provider of professional services to standards organizations, consortia, and associations, announced today that it has acquired award-winning digital marketing agency inMotion DVS, Inc. of Ottawa, Canada. The addition of the inMotion team to the Virtual family enables the company to deliver greater web, video, and digital marketing services while adding more than 50 associations and enterprises to its client roster.

The move is part of Virtual’s commitment to drive success for its clients by providing the highest quality strategic counsel coupled with world-class execution.

“inMotion brings impressive capabilities and resources to Virtual, including breakthrough creative, professional-grade video production, eye-catching web design, and more,” said Andy Freed, CEO of Virtual, Inc. “inMotion will expand our digital marketing capabilities to further fuel our clients’ growth while adding top-tier organizations to our client base. We couldn’t be more pleased.”

“Joining Virtual is a perfect fit for us,” added Jamie McIntosh, president of inMotion. “We share a common focus and approach to serving professional and industry associations, and our digital marketing capabilities complement Virtual’s strengths in operations management, public relations, and event management. We look forward to serving Virtual’s and inMotion’s clients together.”

Named Ontario’s Best Digital Marketing Agency in 2021, inMotion creates innovative online presences and experiences for professional and industry associations, healthcare organizations, agri-business, and technology firms. Under the continuing leadership of President Jamie McIntosh, inMotion will be working hand-in-hand with the Virtual team to bring the best of next-generation digital marketing to Virtual clients while continuing to serve its clients. Now a division of Virtual, Inc., inMotion will remain a Canadian corporation.

In addition to inMotion, Virtual announced that it has acquired DMI Consulting, a Massachusetts-based event production management firm. Virtual hosts dozens of in-person and online client events every year in locations worldwide, and the DMI team will support those programs with strategic planning and on-site management services spanning everything from technical support to scenic design.

About DMI Consulting

DMI provides strategic planning and on-site management services for event planners, producers, and production partners. The company’s process-driven approach combines technical expertise with business acumen and a can-do attitude. DMI’s services include production, technical, and scenic design, CAD and rendering, RFP process management, budget management, and on-site leadership.

About inMotion DVS, Inc.

A digital and video marketing agency founded in 1979, inMotion specializes in creating experiences that matter for technology, professional, and industry associations and healthcare organizations. Over the years inMotion has helped clients engage and retain members, drive new membership, generate revenue, automate tasks and stretch resources. The company has enabled associations to increase relevance and build their reputation within their industry, the public, and with municipal and federal governments. inMotion has worked extensively on labor market information projects, executed integrated marketing campaigns, promoted events, and increased sponsorship opportunities.

About Virtual, Inc.

Virtual is a professional services firm that enables organizations to achieve their goals and make a mark on the world. Whether helping an organization go from zero to 800 corporate members in a mere 18 months or extending the reach and impact of an international group dedicated to curing prostate and breast cancer, Virtual provides strategic advisory and execution services that drive real results for technology consortia, standards groups, and associations that are forming, growing, or changing.

Virtual has been named several times as one of The Boston Globe’s “Top Places to Work”, and the firm has been named three times to Inc. Magazine’s list of 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. Virtual is accredited by the AMC Institute, the global trade group that represents the association management industry. For more information about Virtual, Inc., visit www.virtualinc.com, or call +1 781-246-0500.

Follow Virtual, Inc. on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.