Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance Selects Origami Risk Core Platform to Drive Efficiency in Workers’ Comp

LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance (KEMI), the largest provider of workers’ compensation insurance in Kentucky, has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant SAAS P/C platform for underwriting, billing, and claims administration.

Specifically, Origami’s platform offers KEMI a variety of tools and functionality for policy administration, claims management, billing, advanced analytics, as well as the ability to provide more robust services to agents and insureds.

"KEMI has built our reputation on providing unparalleled, best-in-class service to agents, policyholders, and injured workers for nearly 30 years," said Jon Stewart, KEMI President and CEO. "We believe Origami will help us elevate our capabilities even further while driving efficiency, leveraging automation, and streamlining workflows to improve our customers' experiences."

“In addition to our underwriting and policy management capabilities, KEMI is leveraging Origami’s standard workers’ compensation claims administration package, which is configured for fast and efficient implementation with true speed to value and integrates with existing technology infrastructures,” said Christopher Bennett, president, Core Solutions division, Origami Risk. “These capabilities are among several innovative solution sets we’ve developed to help carriers and other insurance providers drive efficiencies across critical functions, meet customer needs and improve overall performance.”

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control and claims administration, reporting and analytics, along with a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

About Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance (KEMI)

Kentucky Employers' Mutual Insurance (KEMI) is the leading provider of workers' compensation insurance in Kentucky, providing coverage to more than 20,000 policyholders in all 120 counties of the state. KEMI is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best for its financial strength and stability.

About Origami Risk – Core Solutions Division

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk, and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management and safety solutions from a secure, multi-tenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.