Aramark Sports + Entertainment Becomes the Foodservice Provider for Reno Tahoe

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aramark Sports + Entertainment, a division of Aramark (ARMK), today announced that it has become the new foodservice provider for Reno Tahoe. Reno Tahoe operates four entertainment facilities in Reno, Nevada – the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Reno Events Center, National Bowling Stadium, and Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center – which host a variety of sporting competitions, national meetings, and tradeshows, as well as equestrian and livestock events.

“Reno Tahoe is a spectacular destination with endless, year-round entertainment opportunities,” said Aramark Sports + Entertainment President and CEO Alison Birdwell. “We are thrilled to be working with Reno Tahoe to deliver a food and beverage program at each of its unique facilities that can enhance the guest experience and represent the culinary culture, heritage, and diverse communities of the area.”

As part of the multiyear agreement with Reno Tahoe, Aramark Sports + Entertainment, which provides more than 150 award-winning food and beverage and facility service programs in premier sports and entertainment venues in North America, will operate concessions, clubs, as well as premium and catering services at the following venues:

Reno-Sparks Convention Center: Housing 600,000 square feet of meeting space, 380,000 square feet of contiguous exhibit space, and 53 breakout rooms, the Reno-Sparks Convention Center is the largest convention facility in Northern Nevada and hosts a wide variety of events, including conventions, trade shows, corporate meetings, consumer shows, sporting events and competitions, and community events.

"We are excited to welcome Aramark back to Reno Tahoe's premier meetings and events facilities," said Reno Tahoe President and CEO Charles Harris. "Food service and customer service are two of the most critical amenities we provide to groups and events customers, and Aramark has a storied history of excelling in both."

About Aramark Sports + Entertainment

Aramark Sports + Entertainment serves more than 150 award-winning food and beverage, retail, and facility service programs in premier stadiums, arenas, convention centers, cultural attractions, performance venues, and unique entertainment destinations across North America. The company has received accolades for industry innovations including autonomous markets, dining concepts powered by artificial intelligence, and high-profile events like NBA All-Star 2022 and MLB at Field of Dreams. In 2021, Aramark entered into a strategic collaboration with the Philadelphia-based Starr Restaurant Organization, led by entrepreneur and James Beard Award-winning restaurateur, Stephen Starr, which will bring the renowned culinary visionary’s highly sought-after concepts to clients throughout Aramark Sports + Entertainment’s portfolio. Aramark ranked No. 1 In the Diversified Outsourcing Services Category on FORTUNE’s 2022 List of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ and has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Reno Tahoe

Reno Tahoe is a dynamic, four-season resort destination in a spectacular natural setting – where America’s largest alpine lake meets “The Biggest Little City in the World.” Here, genuine Western heritage and hospitality are served up alongside a region in the midst of an exciting transformation, offering travelers world-class attractions, outdoor adventure and an annual calendar of cultural, culinary and sporting events. Reno Tahoe is marketed by the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority (RSCVA), an organization established in 1959 to promote convention and tourism business in Washoe County, which includes Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe. For more information, go to www.VisitRenoTahoe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current expectations as to future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. In this press release these statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our growth strategy and future business development opportunities. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "outlook," "aim," "anticipate," "are or remain or continue to be confident," "have confidence," "estimate," "expect," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "see," "look to" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative versions of such words. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those that we expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are set forth under the headings Item 1A "Risk Factors” and other sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on November 23, 2021 as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and which may be obtained by contacting Aramark's investor relations department via its website at www.aramark.com. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included herein and in our other filings with the SEC. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein or that may be made elsewhere from time to time by, or on behalf of, us. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, changes in our expectations, or otherwise, except as required by law.