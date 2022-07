Hypertruck Innovation Council Member Ruan Places Hypertruck ERX™ Order

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced that leading transportation management provider Ruan has ordered 10 units backed by deposits to secure Hypertruck ERX™ production slots.

With nearly 4,000 trucks and 300 operating locations nationwide, Ruan is one of the top 10 privately-owned transportation and logistics companies in the country. A proponent of alternative fuels, the Hypertruck Innovation Council member was an early adopter of CNG fueled trucks, logging millions of miles per year on natural gas power and reducing millions of pounds of carbon emissions. The order comes after Ruan’s visit to Hyliion’s headquarters and a successful Hypertruck ERX Ride and Drive experience.

“The Hypertruck ERX’s commercialization path is paved with input from Innovation Council members like Ruan, whose determination to run its fleet more effectively and efficiently through sustainable technologies is key to transforming the transportation industry. I’m pleased that Ruan will be adding Hypertruck ERX units to its fleet as they continue their steadfast commitment to electric and alternative fuel vehicles,” said Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion.

“Driving toward a cleaner future isn’t just an aspirational goal; it’s an integral part of our business and the way we serve our customers and support our communities. We see the potential the Hypertruck ERX has in further facilitating our carbon reduction goals and in supporting our efforts to lead the way as environmental stewards in the commercial trucking industry,” said Brad Gehring, Vice President of Fleet Services for Ruan.

About Hypertruck ERX™

The Hypertruck ERX™ is an electric powertrain that is recharged by an onboard natural gas generator for Class 8 commercial trucks that aims to provide lower operating costs, emissions reductions, and superior performance. Utilizing the 700+ commercial natural gas vehicle filling stations across North America, it enables long range and quick refueling, and when fueled with renewable natural gas, can provide net-negative carbon emissions to commercial fleets.

About Hyliion

Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

