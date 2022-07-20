Senet and IotaComm Partner to Deliver Advanced Wireless Networks for Smart Infrastructure Sensors

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. & ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Iota Communications, Inc. (“IotaComm”) a low power, wide area network (LPWAN) wireless communication and data analytics software company, today announced a partnership to deliver LoRaWAN® through both 915 MHz unlicensed spectrum and through IotaComm’s unique 800 MHz FCC-licensed spectrum network connectivity. The initial use cases will be focused on Smart Building, Smart City, and Critical Infrastructure applications. With this collaboration, and in addition to its use of the Senet platform for application and device management, IotaComm has also become a Senet Radio Access Network (RAN) operator and Senet LPWAN Virtual Network (LVN™) participant, adding coverage to one of the fastest growing LoRaWAN network in North America.

Through a combination of sensors, meters, and its Delphi360™ wireless connectivity and data analytics platform, IotaComm provides an end-to-end smart building and smart city solution used by building managers, industrial site managers, and city planners to better manage the health, safety, and sustainability goals of their organizations and facilities. In addition, IotaComm uniquely combines its FCC-licensed spectrum within the LoRaWAN standard to enable carrier-grade, low power wide area connectivity for critical infrastructure applications, such as smart metering and predictive maintenance.

To support growing customer demand for power efficient, battery operated indoor and outdoor smart building sensors, IotaComm operates more than 140 tower sites nationwide and plans to deploy 150 LoRaWAN gateways by 2023. For customers preferring added levels of network and application performance, Senet and IotaComm are collaborating to create a new LoRaWAN service using the 800 MHz licensed spectrum. IotaComm already owns enough 800 MHz spectrum to cover about 90 percent of the US and plans to deploy multi-access gateways to deliver a premium smart building connectivity offering. IotaComm will use Senet’s cloud-based platform to manage both its public LoRaWAN network and private on-premises networks and application deployments using the 800 MHz FCC-licensed spectrum.

“We’re honored to be working alongside of Senet in the quest to provide the wireless connectivity efficiency and flexibility that industries are requiring,” said Terrence DeFranco, CEO, President of IotaComm. “This partnership fully supports our goals of building the largest national, carrier-grade LPWAN dedicated to the IoT. Together with Senet’s network architecture expertise, we’ll deliver real-time data that results in high-value and actionable insights while filling an existing connectivity gap.”

By opening their LoRaWAN gateways to data traffic from all solution providers connecting to the Senet Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network (LVN), IotaComm is contributing to the rapid expansion of public carrier-grade LoRaWAN networks across the US, and generating new IoT services revenue streams. Unique to the Senet LVN are innovative business models designed to deliver unified LoRaWAN connectivity without the need for roaming contracts and the opportunity for participants, like IotaComm, to share in the revenue generated by all end devices connecting to the gateways they’ve deployed regardless of end customer origin.

“Innovation has always been at Senet’s core and our partnership with Iota Communications is another example of Senet leading the market through innovative technology and unique business models that allow users to improve operations and address sustainability goals,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO at Senet. “Iota Communications brings significant value and differentiation to our portfolio of RAN Provider and LVN partners, and we look forward to collaborating to deliver groundbreaking network solutions to the commercial building energy management and facility operation markets.”

About Senet, Inc.

Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers, and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across the United States, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers services in over eighty countries and owns and operates one of the largest publicly available LoRaWAN® networks in the United States. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com.

About Iota Communications, Inc.

Iota Communications, Inc. or IotaComm™ is a low power, wide area network wireless communications and data analytics company that provides Internet of Things (“IoT”) solutions that enable health, safety, and sustainability initiatives. Leveraging LoRaWAN® standard connectivity through both 915 MHz unlicensed spectrum and unique 800 MHz FCC-licensed spectrum, IotaComm provides gateways and sensors to gather data related to indoor air quality, resource consumption, water quality, asset monitoring, and other critical data across multiple verticals, including commercial real estate, municipal, education, health care, and manufacturing. The data analytics services are used to provide insights that enable a safe and healthy environment, higher productivity and efficiency, and cost-savings. IotaComm also offers related services which facilitate the adoption of its subscription-based services, such as customization and advanced data analytics.