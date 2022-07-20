Wyndham Destinations Introduces New Dual-Branded Resort to Downtown Atlanta

Wyndham Destinations, the world’s largest vacation ownership company, introduces a contemporary take on the timeshare model with the opening of the first vacation club resort property in Atlanta. (Photo: Business Wire)

Club Wyndham Atlanta, the new 22-story urban oasis located on the edge of Centennial Olympic Park, carves out a chic address for visitors to experience the vibrant culture, entertainment, and dining of the historical thriving tourist district.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wyndham Destinations, the world’s largest vacation ownership company, introduces a contemporary take on the timeshare model with the opening of the first vacation club resort property in Atlanta. The new 22-story urban oasis located on the edge of Centennial Olympic Park, carves out a chic address for visitors to experience the vibrant culture, entertainment, and dining of the historical thriving tourist district.

Consisting of two distinct experiences, the sleek new property offers 200 suites that are modern in design, making a visit to the city feel like home with room to relax and fully equipped kitchens, plus in-suite washer/dryers in some suites. From Bar ATL, situated atop a sprawling rooftop terrace with a pool overlooking the downtown scene, to the coastal ambiance of Margaritaville® Restaurant, the property is set to be a downtown hotspot for visitors and locals alike.

Travelers can choose the vacation atmosphere that suits their lifestyle with the upscale contemporary design of Club Wyndham® or the casual luxury of Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham.

Purely modern, the Club Wyndham Atlanta resort reflects the city’s forward-thinking approach as the modern hub of the New South. The building’s design blends urban modern materials with warm woods, emphasizing floor-to-ceiling glass and spectacular city views. A sophisticated color palette that reflects the city center location is a nod to Atlanta’s storied history, one that is celebrated and showcased to guests.

The Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham - Atlanta suites bring to life the laid-back escapism of Margaritaville, with spacious one-bedroom standard and one-, two- and three-bedroom deluxe and presidential configurations that offer beautiful furnishings, separate bedrooms, and roomy living and dining areas. Every Margaritaville suite is equipped with kitchenettes or full-service kitchens, complete with a Frozen Concoction Maker®, so club members can create their favorite drinks in the comfort of their private retreat.

Open to the public, the two-story Margaritaville Restaurant features a retail store and three bars including a 5 o’Clock Somewhere® Bar, License to Chill® Bar, and Tiki Bar. Created with guests and larger groups in mind, the second floor boasts expansive views of Centennial Park, retractable windows for open air enjoyment, and an extensive menu with signature items like the Volcano Nachos® and Cheeseburger in Paradise®.

According to recent booking data*, Atlanta was the fourth most popular destination for leisure travelers last year, moving up from No. 7 on the top 10 list of most booked cities.

“We’re not only changing the skyline of this incredible city, but we’re also changing the way our owners and guests experience Atlanta,” said Geoff Richards, chief operating officer for Wyndham Destinations. “Atlanta is one of the most popular leisure travel destinations in the country and this new resort will act as the premier home-base for visitors to enjoy everything the city has to offer. We appreciate the support of the City of Atlanta and are proud to join this vibrant community with a world-class vacation destination.”

The resort borders attractions such as The Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca-Cola, CNN Center, and Center for Civil and Human Rights and is just minutes away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena.

Earlier this year, the company announced Curtis Doscher as the general manager for the resort. Previously, Doscher served as the General Manager at Club Wyndham Towers on the Grove and Club Wyndham Dye Villas in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Now open for occupancy to existing Wyndham Destinations owners and non-owner rental guests, sales at the resort have begun within the state of Georgia. Existing owners can book their resort stay at ClubWyndham.com. Non-owners can test drive the vacation ownership life by booking a stay through ExtraHolidays.com.

Strand Capital Group, LLC developed the project, and Wyndham Destinations will manage the sales and marketing of vacation ownership, resort operations, and the timeshare homeowners’ association. Strand Capital and Wyndham Destinations previously collaborated on the Club Wyndham Ocean Boulevard vacation ownership resort in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Guests who stay at Wyndham Destinations resorts will experience all the comforts and amenities of home while living their bucket lists. Offering a more comfortable way to travel, most suites featuring multiple bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens, and relaxed living spaces. With 95% of the U.S. population living within 300 miles of nearly 200 of its resorts, Wyndham Destinations makes finding vacation accommodations in sought-after destinations is easier than ever.

