Factual Data Announces Credit Integration With Vesta

LOVELAND, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Factual Data, a leading provider of credit and verification services to the lending industry, today announced a new integration of its credit reporting services with Vesta, a mortgage loan origination system and software-as-a-service company.

“This integration benefits both Factual Data and Vesta customers, providing our credit reporting solutions via Vesta’s modern mortgage loan origination system,” said Factual Data Senior Vice President, Reno D’Water. “The integration reinforces our commitment to developing ways to help our clients improve their operational efficiencies, as we work together to expand home ownership in America.”

With Vesta, lenders of all sizes have the ability to build customizable workflows and rules around their business processes directly into the platform. Vesta’s open API provides lenders the ability to leverage services critical to the mortgage lending process such as Factual Data’s credit reporting solutions.

“We're proud to announce our integration with Factual Data which helps ensure that our customers have access to the tools they need to operate their business efficiently and directly within the Vesta platform," said Mike Yu, Vesta CEO. "This integration is a big step forward in helping lenders achieve their goal of end to end digital fulfillment.”

About Factual Data

Factual Data offers a diverse portfolio of consumer credit and verification services vital to the mortgage lending community and their consumers. Operating a proprietary platform with direct connections to the GSEs and a deep roster of interfaces with leading LOS and POS systems, Factual Data has the technical ability and expertise to stay at the forefront of the digital mortgage ecosystem and emerging technologies. For information, please visit www.factualdata.com and follow us on social media at LinkedIn.

About Vesta

Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment process, and open, cloud-based APIs. The company was founded in 2020 by previous Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang. Investors backing Vesta include: Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures, and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: www.usevesta.com, or Vesta’s LinkedIn.