GMS Joins CDK Global Partner Program

BELLEVILLE, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GMS, windshield repair and replacement management software (created by Mainstreet ™ Computers) announced today that it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program. As a member of one of the largest third-party partner programs in the industry, GMS Dealerships is now part of a marketplace of applications and integrations that CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading enabler of end-to-end automotive commerce, developed to help automotive dealers succeed.

“We are pleased to empower dealerships with powerful software tools and mobile apps needed to repair and replace auto glass–right at their service bays. Easy to use functions such as glass sourcing by tapping into the NAGS database, easy quote creation, and insurance billing saves technicians time and increases their productivity. With 13-14 million windshields replaced each year, the upside for creating a new revenue stream is very promising,” explains Mark Haeck, Vice President of Business Development.

Mainstreet leverages over forty years of experience in developing software solutions and mobile applications for the auto glass industry. The next evolution of the POS software, GMS, is a dealer minded solution created to meet the rising demand of dealership collision centers and service centers repairing and replacing windshields in-house. All functions of auto glass sourcing, billing and insurance processing are synced into the CDK Repair Order, facilitating and speeding up processes for technicians.

During the sourcing process, GMS provides technicians with the ability to certify glass data through NAGS (National Auto Glass Specification), ensuring the selection of correct part numbers, labor hours, and list prices. GMS also features advanced EDI functionality to automate the full insurance billing process from start to finish.

“We’re very pleased to introduce GMS as the newest member of the CDK Global Partner Program,” said Sandy Orlando, Senior Vice President, CDK Data Services and Fortellis. “GMS is a welcome addition to our vibrant program that provides dealers with a range of partner choices and the assurance that their programs can be seamlessly integrated with our applications.”

The CDK Global Partner Program provides its partners with access to a diverse CDK ecosystem through the ability to integrate with a range of CDK applications, as well as with CDK dealer and third-party websites.

About the CDK Global Partner Program

The CDK Partner Program now numbers more than 575 partner companies and 995 unique applications auto dealers can use to run their businesses. As part of the CDK ecosystem, the CDK Partner Program provides data, workflow integration, and intelligent insights to a wide range of third parties, OEMs and dealers. For a full list of partners and applications available through the program, visit cdkglobal.com/us/partners-list.

About CDK Global

With approximately $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading provider of retail technology and software as a service (SaaS) solutions that help dealers and auto manufacturers run their businesses more efficiently, drive improved profitability and create frictionless purchasing and ownership experiences for consumers. Today, CDK serves over 15,000 retail locations in North America. For more information, visit cdkglobal.com.

About GMS

GMS (Glass Management Software) is the leading cloud-based POS software for auto glass repair and replacement designed for Dealership Service Centers and Collision Centers. GMS has a full suite of functions for ordering glass and managing inventory through web-based and mobile apps. Software features include procurement of OEM glass through VIN-based searches and NAGS digital catalogs. Quote creation and insurance billing are seamlessly and securely processed in just a few clicks. Mainstreet, the leader in glass software innovation and development, powers GMS' simple and streamlined process, exceptional support, and worry-free maintenance. For more information visit: www.gmsdealerships.com.