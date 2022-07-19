PG&E’s Video Preparedness Series, 7 Saturdays, is Helping Californians to ‘Get Set and Go!’ in the Event of a Wildfire

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the final bonus episode of Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) “7 Saturdays to a More Fire-Resistant Home (7 Saturdays),” viewers will learn how to “Get Set and Go!” should there be a wildfire in their community. Taking simple steps to prepare for an evacuation helps Californians practice how to safely and smoothly evacuate their community if a wildfire develops.

“During fire season, conditions can change rapidly,” says PG&E Senior Public Safety Specialist David Hawks. In the video series available at safetyactioncenter.pge.com, Hawks outlines the additional actions that can be taken to make sure California families are “Set” for an evacuation and can “Go” at a moment’s notice.

“The more actions we take now to follow the ‘Ready, Set, Go!’ game plan, the more prepared our family and our homes will be when it comes to wildfire,” he said.

Part three of the new bonus episode shows viewers:

Which items to pack in an emergency evacuation kit for their car. What steps to take when a wildfire develops nearby. How to stay alert and informed before and during an emergency.

You can watch all of the bonus episodes now on the Safety Action Center (safetyactioncenter.pge.com), PG&E’s online preparedness resource which provides information to help customers keep their families, homes, and businesses safe during natural disasters and other emergencies

