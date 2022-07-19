Austin Emergency Center opens newly renovated freestanding emergency room following capital infusion from ZT Corporate.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZT Corporate, a private equity firm that specializes in healthcare and automotive investments, announced the official ribbon cutting and re-opening of the Austin Emergency Center (AEC) serving the Arboretum area. The location, one of seven in Central Texas, is moving designations from an urgent care to a freestanding emergency center, open 24/7 with expanded services and technologies. The upgrade is the result of a capital infusion following ZT Corporate’s acquisition of AEC in 2021.

Alongside the West Austin Chamber of Commerce, local partners and key stakeholders, AEC unveiled the state-of-the-art facility featuring a suite of services including CT imaging, full-service labs, board-certified emergency room physicians and more. The ER is located at 10407 Jollyville Road, Austin, Texas 78759.

Sandeepkumar Singh, MD, MHA, Chief Executive Officer of AEC, said, “We are pleased to announce the opening of our seventh location in Austin. The Arboretum location will expand our mission of providing top-class patient-centered emergency care to our local community. ZT Corporate has been integral to our success, allowing our organization to improve and utilize the latest tools to redefine concierge care in emergency medicine. We are honored by their partnership and value their expertise in operating best-in-class medical facilities."

Taseer Badar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZT Corporate, said, “The addition of Austin Emergency Center to our robust healthcare portfolio positions us as one of the leading operators of freestanding emergency centers in the state of Texas. Austin Emergency Center began with forward-thinking physicians who wanted to make a difference within their community. We are thrilled to bring together such likeminded organizations with complementary capabilities.”

Founded by board-certified emergency medicine physicians, AEC is comprised of more than 50 partners and staff emergency physicians who work cohesively across Central Texas to provide the first-class emergency care for the communities they serve. AEC now operates seven locations in and around Austin, ranging from South Lamar and Riverside to Anderson Mill and Pflugerville north of the city.

Kraig Killough, Managing Partner of ZT Corporate and President of Altus Community Health, said, “Our shared history and reputation of operating well-established emergency centers in Texas made Austin Emergency Center an ideal asset to our network. Overall demand for emergency medical care has continued to increase over the years, and our goal to increase access to top level care remains the same.”

Sheheryar Shah, Group Chief Operating Officer and Chief Investment Officer of ZT Corporate, said, “As we continue to grow our healthcare portfolio across Texas, AEC was an important addition in terms of location and value creation for our shareholders. We are excited to contribute to the continued success of the freestanding emergency industry as it expands and evolves.”

The acquisition brings a total of 17 freestanding emergency centers to ZT Corporate’s healthcare portfolio. Currently, it operates four Altus Emergency Centers in Baytown, Lake Jackson, Lumberton and Waxahachie. In 2018, ZT Corporate also acquired six Neighbors Emergency Centers in the Greater Houston area.

About ZT Corporate

Established in 1997, ZT Corporate is a private equity firm with an active portfolio in healthcare services and automotive dealerships. With offices in Houston, New York and Los Angeles, the team provides full-service wealth management services to its clients and investors and creates value through a broad range of financial channels, including traditional and alternative investments. ZT Corporate’s active healthcare portfolio operates under Altus Healthcare and Neighbors, with automotive dealerships branded under the ZT Motors umbrella. For more information: www.ztcorporate.com.

About Austin Emergency Center

Austin Emergency Center (AEC) is the first locally owned ER in Austin, the first independently run ER in Austin, and the original two locations were the first freestanding ERs in Central and South Austin. AEC was created to bring concierge-level, quality emergency care to the local community. The company was founded by four board-certified emergency medicine physicians with more than 50 years combined ER experience. For more information: www.austinemergencycenters.net