TD SYNNEX to Distribute AWS Storage Gateway Hardware Appliance

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) has announced a plan to distribute Amazon Web Services (AWS) Storage Gateway Hardware Appliance, a physical, standalone, validated server configuration for on-premises deployments. TD SYNNEX is serving as a global integrator for AWS Storage Gateway Hardware Appliance, as well as providing deployment and migration services to move customers’ data from on-premise storage to the cloud.

This global distribution arrangement allows customers to procure AWS Storage Gateway Hardware Appliance and associated services through their preferred channel partner and bundle the hardware appliance along with TD SYNNEX Global Lifecycle Management (GLM) services, which simplify and streamline business processes and operations. TD SYNNEX is offering the solution through its extensive partner network in an effort to open up purchasing options to the channel.

Frequently, branch offices, research and development departmental workgroups, and laboratory or industrial sites lack the on-premises infrastructure to run a virtual machine appliance, hypervisors, server clusters, and networked storage systems. Building and managing this infrastructure, or waiting for a future budgeting cycle to begin work or scale operations, may not make sense or be in the best interest of the organization.

AWS Storage Gateway Hardware Appliance can be rapidly set up in these on-premises environments, providing local applications access to virtually unlimited cloud storage for a wide variety of use cases. It comes pre-loaded with AWS Storage Gateway software, and provides all the required central processing unit (CPU), memory, network, and solid state drive (SSD) cache resources for creating and configuring file gateway, volume gateway, or tape gateway. AWS Storage Gateway Hardware Appliance is designed to provide customers with a simple out of the box experience that does not require any additional infrastructure, and supports standard storage protocols.

“As a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator, TD SYNNEX’s hardware and solutions services make us uniquely positioned to work with AWS and take this solution to market across the IT ecosystem,” said Mike Ward, vice president of Cloud Solutions at TD SYNNEX. “This will soon be in our marketplace as a Click-to-Run™ offering which creates new opportunities for our partners to accelerate business growth across data, analytics, IoT, and security technologies, and are foundational to cloud success. We’re excited that this development provides a one stop shop for customers and a solution that is only available through the channel.”

“Customers of all types are making the journey to the cloud for cost, performance, security and compliance reasons,” said Mark Cree, general manager of AWS Storage Gateway at AWS. “Our agreement with TD SYNNEX gives customers everywhere a robust hybrid cloud storage solution that they can seamlessly integrate with existing and new on-premises applications. We are excited to make hybrid architecture easier for customers to purchase from their preferred partner.”

