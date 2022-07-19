Cosán and Genomind Partner to Help Prevent Adverse Prescription Drug Events for Older Adults

MOORESTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cosán, a provider of technology-driven preventative care services for older adults and the physicians that support them, and Genomind, a leading precision healthcare company, have partnered to fill an existing gap in aging adult care management by providing Cosán’s network of physicians with Genomind’s integrated precision medication management platform. The platform will provide insights that will help Cosán to achieve the best outcomes for their patient population, prevent adverse drug events and reduce avoidable costs of medication mismanagement.

With over 40% of U.S. adults 65 years of age and older taking five or more prescription medicines, aging populations are at high-risk for adverse drug events. Through this partnership, Genomind’s analytic capabilities will provide Cosán with risk stratification insights, enabling Cosán clinicians to target individuals that are most likely to benefit from medication reviews and pharmacogenetic (PGx) testing, also known as drug-gene testing. Genomind’s PGx test adds a layer of precision medicine that leverages genetics to help providers select appropriate medications and dosing. Equipped with advanced pharmacogenetic screening, clinical concierge services and access to expert pharmacists, Cosán’s care teams can then incorporate individualized insights into each patient’s chronic care management plan so medications are administered safely.

“This partnership brings a new level of pharmacy and genetic expertise to the thousands of providers and the patients they support, marking yet another stride in the delivery of effective preventative care management services,” said David Hunt, Founder & President at Cosán. “These unique drug analytic and genetic testing capabilities provide Cosán’s network of physicians and care coordinators with another tool designed to help eliminate avoidable drug risks and improve overall care quality for vulnerable patients receiving care from their homes.”

According to the CDC, adverse drug events cause approximately 1.3 million emergency department visits each year, and older adults are nearly seven times more likely to end up hospitalized after such events than younger persons. Many of these adverse events are caused by just a few drugs. This new platform will help physicians develop personalized therapeutic approaches for patients based on their individual genetic makeup and are designed to improve patient and physician satisfaction and reduce medical expenses. With the recent expansions by Medicare to cover PGx testing in certain circumstances, this population is particularly suited to dramatically benefit from this platform.

“The prevalence and cost of medication mismanagement is unacceptable, costing thousands of lives and billions of dollars annually. We’re thrilled to join Cosán in helping to improve care management for older adults, who are at high risk for these adverse drug events,” said Cynthia Kilroy, Co-CEO, Genomind.

The Cosán/Genomind platform is currently in the pilot testing stage and is expected to become widely implemented this year.

About Cosán Group

Cosán Group, established in 2015, is an industry-leading healthcare organization creating new pathways to modern aging with technology-driven preventative care services, offering concierge home care for older adults. Early market exposure in the delivery of technology and services to support the Chronic Care Management (CCM) program, and Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) programs with Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) has propelled Cosán to deliver a practice and patient-centric approach to remote care coordination. Visit our website: www.cosangroup.com

About Genomind

Genomind is a leading precision health company focused on optimizing the treatment experience for individuals and healthcare providers through actionable genetic insights and innovative health technology. Genomind’s platform integrates precision health technology and pharmacogenetic testing on an individual and population level beyond mental health. Built on the foundation of compassionate care and clinical expertise, Genomind is empowering a more targeted and personalized approach to medication management and supporting providers in a new standard of care. Learn more at http://www.genomind.com.