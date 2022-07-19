United States Fertility Test Industry Outlook & Forecast to 2027 - Increasing Awareness of Fertility Problems is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "U.S. Fertility Test Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A fertility test is a procedure by which the fertility of males or females can assess and search the fertile window during a month. Fertility tests are assessed by ovulation test kits, fertility monitors, and sperm testing. The increasing infertility prevalence and rising maternal age directly impact male and female fertility, driving the demand for fertility tests.

The U.S. fertility test market is likely to develop due to favorable demographic and social/cultural shifts due to attractive long-term growth.

With the help of testing, gynecologists/doctors quickly analyze the barrier factors that restrict the pregnancy. Moreover, the increasing awareness in teenagers and maternal age groups, both men and women, is driving the demand for home care kits. The rapidly advancing medical device industry has made a significant impact on the growth of the global fertility test market. The industry is highly competitive, and the vendors are increasingly focused on making partnerships and broadening the product portfolio to maintain a competitive edge over other players.

Key Highlights

Recently, homecare test kits have been increasing rapidly due to convenience in testing, affordable price, easy availability, ease of carrying, and safer options during the pandemic.

The average marriage age increases year by year in the U.S. as young individuals care about their career and financial stability more than marriage. Increasing age can lead to infertility both in male and female bodies. This is driving demand in the U.S. Fertility testing devices market.

The online sales distribution channel in the industry is expected to witness absolute growth of over 55% during the forecast period. Amazon, Flipkart, & online pharmacies such as apollo pharmacies, very well health, PharmEasy, Hims, Medlife, and GoodRx are some of the country's online sale distribution channels. The impact of COVID-19 has boosted sales through online distribution channels.

Key Questions Answered

1. What is the Total Value of the U.S. Fertility Test Market by 2027?

2. By 2027 Which Sales Channel Will Sell More Fertility Test Kits?

3. What Are the Key Trends in The U.S. Fertility Testing Industry?

4. Which Product Segment is Expected to Garner The Highest Traction Within the U.S. Fertility Test Market?

Market Dynamics

Opportunities & Trends

Increasing Adoption of At-Home Fertility Testing Kits

Late Marriages and Pregnancy Trends in the US

Rising Acceptance of Sperm Test Kits by Men

Growth Enablers

Rising Concern Over Infertility and Increasing Hospital Visits

Increasing Maternal Age & Late Marriages

Prevalence of Infertility-Causing Diseases

Increasing Awareness of Fertility Problems

Restraints

Alternative Test Options for Fertility Test Kits

Accuracy & Knowledge of Fertility Care

Market Segments

The ovulation test kit market accounted for more than 56% of the U.S. fertility test market share due to the increasing population of first-time pregnancies in maternal age groups and the increasing prevalence of infertility cases across the U.S. Some women experience irregular ovulation in the U.S., which triggers the market growth to determine the fertility window and the menstrual cycle. Around 10% of males in the United States suffer from infertility problems. The growing prevalence of infertility cases in males due to external factors such as consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana and environmental pollution are escalating the demand for sperm test kits.

In the United States, the female segment accounted for more than 70%?of the share in 2021 due to the change in women's lifestyles and rising awareness about personal health. Due to the high acceptance of fertility testing kits as compared to males. Reproduction-related issues and the high prevalence of hormonal disorders such as PCOS drive market growth.

The rising adoption of E-commerce channels for consumable healthcare products has fuelled the sales of fertility testing kits online. The availability of a wide range of products on online sales channels concerning the price competitiveness; buyers can easily compare products before buying. Increasing internet penetration and the rising smartphone population will give a new opportunity for market growth.

The availability of digital fertility testing kits created a unique opportunity in the U.S. market. The online sales channel is projected to sell more fertility test kits than retail pharmacies and hospital pharmacies. The online market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% from 2022 to 2027.

By Product

Ovulation Test Kits

Fertility Monitors

Sperm Test Kits

By Gender

Male

Female

By Distribution Channel

Online Sales Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

By End-users

Homecare

Fertility & Specialty Clinics

Hospitals

Key Vendors

AB Analitica

Advacare Pharma

Biozhena

DNA Diagnostics Center

Fertility Focus limited

Fairhaven Health

Hamilton Thorne

Knowhen (Hilin Life Products)

Home Health (Babystart)

Give Legacy Inc

iXensor

Lady Technologies

LetsGetChecked

Medical Electronic System

Modern fertility Inc

OOVA

Premom

Samplytics Technologies Private Limited

SwimCount

Teco Diagnostic

UEBE Medical GmbH

Valley Electronics AG

Sugentech

Natalist

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/smcgsa