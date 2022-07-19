L3Harris Secures Strategic JADC2 Win with U.S. Navy’s ~$380M Cooperative Engagement Capability Contract

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Navy awarded L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) a contract worth up to ~$380M – for the production, repair, and sustainment of the Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) system with an initial award of ~$15M.

The CEC system enables high quality situational awareness and integrated fire control capability for the battle force. It is designed to enhance the anti-air warfare (AAW) capability of U.S. Navy ships, U.S. Navy aircraft, U.S. Marine Corps Composite Tracking Network (CTN) and allied nation units and is a key element of the U.S. Navy’s integrated sensors and networked communications solution set.

“L3Harris is the trusted global provider of resilient, all-domain communications networks, and with this CEC agreement, the Navy has affirmed we deliver best-in-class capabilities to employ mission critical data for their most important missions,” said Brendan O’Connell, President, Broadband Communication Systems, L3Harris. “The CEC enables the Navy, Marine Corps and Coalition forces to sense, defend, and strike earlier than the threat, increasing the survivability of the battle force and the overall speed of communication as they maneuver in a complex, multi-domain battlespace.”

In meeting the Navy’s requirements to develop, repair, and sustain the CEC system, L3Harris has assembled a best-of-breed team, bringing together waveforms and communications technology know-how, world-class engineering services to deliver this enhanced capability towards the DoD vision for JADC2.

“L3Harris is proud to have earned the trust of our customer for this critical CEC program, which will be the backbone of the Navy’s JADC2 architecture and integrated fires capability for years to come,” added O’Connell. “L3Harris is fulfilling our commitment as a ‘trusted disruptor’ and prime systems integrator, and we are ready to support Naval Sea Systems Command and PEO Integrated Warfare Systems to develop, deliver, and sustain the CEC as an operationally dominant combat system for Sailors, Marines, and the joint force.”

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

