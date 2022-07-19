Syntellis and the American Hospital Association Collaborate to Provide Critical Insights into Healthcare Trends

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syntellis Performance Solutions, the leading provider of enterprise performance management software, data and intelligence solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with the American Hospital Association (AHA). The two organizations are working together and using data and research to bring forward healthcare trends across the country.

Launched by Syntellis and the AHA, the Quarterly Market Analysis: Q1 2022 healthcare report revealed key findings around the financial state of hospitals and health systems at the onset of 2022. The report leverages insights formed from Syntellis’ advanced analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence capabilities; data drawn in near real-time from more than 1,000 hospitals and over 135,000 physicians; and insights and commentary from healthcare providers. The combination of Syntellis and the AHA – and the resulting research – serve to empower hospital and health system leaders with information they need to make critical financial and management decisions.

“Amid unpredictable COVID-19 surges, labor shortages, and rising costs, healthcare leaders are struggling to make sense of a complicated market. This partnership and subsequent trends and insights we share with the market will provide much-needed awareness into what’s shaping the industry,” said Steve Wasson, executive vice president and general manager of data and intelligence solutions at Syntellis. “Through our collaboration with the AHA, we are proud to provide greater intelligence and support to help health systems across the country navigate complexity and grow.”

Gloria Kupferman, chief data strategy officer at the American Hospital Association, said: “I encourage AHA members to use these complimentary financial reports, which call attention to national trends and provide insights from subject matter experts in the field. The aim is to improve our collective understanding of the current environment and support members’ financial decision-making to ensure they can care for their communities.”

Click here to view the full Quarterly Market Analysis: Q1 2022 healthcare report.

Syntellis delivers deep data intelligence and insights directly to healthcare organizations through its Axiom Comparative Analytics solution, and to consultants and healthcare-related entities through Syntellis Market Insights, which the AHA leverages for advocacy, reports and other work. Syntellis’ data solutions refresh information monthly and provide easy-to-consume financial, clinical and operational healthcare insights — delivering the industry’s most timely, detailed and extensive hospital, non-acute and physician analytics across the care continuum.

