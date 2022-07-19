Suffolk Begins Construction of New Lower School Facility for Los Angeles’ Westmark School

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Suffolk, one of the most innovative and successful builders and real estate enterprises in the country, has broken ground on an elementary school facility for Westmark School, an independent school in the Encino neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley that offers a specialized approach for students with language-based learning differences, such as dyslexia. The estimated completion of the school is in August 2023.

Designed by NBBJ, Westmark Lower School is a 25,000-square-foot, ground-up build of an educational facility that is comprised of 10 classrooms, outdoor play area, theater space and a central courtyard. The final project will bring a natural feel to the campus by incorporating raw elements and materials into the design, including formed concrete, exposed lumber panels, tropical hardwood lumber decking and other sustainable resources.

“Our project team is working diligently to ensure this facility combines innovative construction practices with the eco-friendliness of raw materials to develop an enriching space for local youth to learn and grow,” said Ken Summers, General Manager of Suffolk Los Angeles. “At Suffolk, we are well-equipped to navigate the changing needs of the education system, helping build, renovate and upgrade facilities that will be here to support students and faculty for years to come.”

The structure of the Westmark Lower School will leverage a cross-laminated timber (CLT) system, which brings strength, dimensional stability, and rigidity to the building. Using lumber boards that are layered, glued and stacked into a crosswise pattern, CLT is a progressive, innovative technique that is gaining in popularity across the U.S. and Europe for use in mid- to high-rise buildings.

This project is notable as Suffolk continues to innovate within the education building sector, recently supporting the Los Angeles Community College District to deliver a one-story, 10,000-square-foot Child Development Academic Facility at Pierce College. Suffolk actively seeks to improve the lives of local Los Angeles residents seeking education opportunities through reliable builds with state-of-the-art tools to leverage project development and safety at the forefront of every process.

For more information, please visit www.suffolk.com.

About Suffolk

Suffolk is a national enterprise that invests, innovates, and builds. Suffolk is an end-to-end business that provides value throughout the entire project lifecycle by leveraging its core construction management services with vertical service lines that include real estate capital investment, design, self-perform construction services, technology start-up investment and innovation research/development.

Suffolk is a national company with $5.0 billion in annual revenue, 2,300 employees and main offices in West Palm Beach, Miami, Tampa, Estero, Dallas, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego. Suffolk serves clients in every major industry sector, including healthcare, science and technology, education, gaming, transportation/aviation, and commercial. Suffolk is privately held and is led by founder, chairman and CEO John Fish. Suffolk is ranked #23 on the Engineering News Record list of “Top 400 Contractors.” For more information, visit www.suffolk.com.