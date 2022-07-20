Hercules Electric Marine Signs Agreement With Coach Marine Group to Supply Electric Propulsion Systems for Pontoon Boats

CMG pontoons powered by the Hercules Electric Marine 200-kilowatt e-Drive system will have a top-end speed above 40 mph and approximately 12 hours of cruising time between battery charges. (Photo: Business Wire)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hercules Electric Marine, a division of Hercules Electric Mobility, Inc., today announced it has reached an agreement with Coach Marine Group (CMG) to supply CMG with electric propulsion systems for use in its Coach and Xcursion branded pontoon boats. The companies have entered the final design and integration phase in which they will partner to tailor the Hercules e-Drive system to CMG’s exact specifications to deliver a superior experience for Coach & Xcursion pontoon customers.

CMG intends to produce up to 1,500 electric pontoons annually featuring an electric inboard/outboard motor powered by the Hercules e-Drive system. Financial terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.

Hercules expects to deliver its initial e-Drive systems to CMG in the fourth quarter, enabling CMG to get electric-powered pontoons to its North American dealer network as early as May 2023. Customers can learn more by contacting sales@coachpontoons.com or by visiting www.coachpontoons.com.

“We’re thrilled to partner with an industry leader like Coach to bring state-of-the-art electrification technology to the marine industry without sacrificing performance,” said James Breyer, CEO of Hercules.

“By working together, we’re confident this will be a successful venture for both parties,” said Chris Riddle, CMG CEO. “This is a collaborative effort from design to sales. We’re looking forward to the retail boat show season and other display opportunities this year, showcasing the power, performance and quiet luxury that comes with a Hercules e-Drive mated to a Coach pontoon.”

The Electric Boat Benefits

Stringent regulations, such as those set by the California Air Resource Board (CARB), to reduce emissions from engines in boats and other recreational vehicles go into effect at the beginning of 2023. Electric powertrain systems in boats not only remove emissions, they also eliminate the need for gasoline or diesel fuel and the associated risks.

“Electrification makes for a clean and quiet boating experience, while also opening key areas on the deck of our pontoon for more usable space,” Riddle said. “The Hercules e-Drive makes boating on a Coach or Xcursion pontoon even more fun without any compromises.”

CMG pontoons powered by the Hercules 200-kilowatt e-Drive system will have a top-end speed above 40 mph and approximately 12 hours of cruising time between battery charges. Programmable software enables users to customize power levels for optimal range or to meet waterway horsepower or speed restrictions.

“Our powerful, ultra-clean and quiet e-Drive system, derived from advanced automotive technology and developed under a robust design process, can be applied across recreational mobility to enhance performance and ownership experience without the negative environmental impacts that come with combustion engines,” Breyer added.

About Hercules Electric Mobility

Hercules Electric Mobility, Inc. was founded in 2018 by auto veteran James Breyer. Hercules is a Farmington Hills, Mich.-based company that is focused on bringing electric propulsion systems to the market for recreational boating and marine applications through its Hercules Electric Marine brand. Interested parties can learn more about strategic partnership opportunities by reaching out to sales@hercules-marine.com or visit www.hercules-marine.com.