The Mannik & Smith Group Announces Strategic Growth Partnership with Trilon Group

MAUMEE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mannik & Smith Group, Inc. (MSG), a nationally ranked engineering firm, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Trilon Group, a family of infrastructure consulting businesses. The partnership will allow MSG to expand its offerings and better serve its clients by providing additional capital and resources.

Founded in 1955, MSG has a proud 65+ year history of delivering consulting solutions to governmental agencies, municipalities, and private entities across North America. MSG’s long-term strategic vision for growth includes expansion in its existing markets and broadening into complementary markets and geographies. MSG’s leadership constantly searches for opportunities to innovate and collaborate in order to benefit its clients and create opportunities for its staff to grow their careers.

“ This partnership will accelerate the execution of our strategic plan by investing in our people, growing through M&A, and collaborating on new approaches to better serve our clients. We foresee substantial benefits to our employees and clients as we expand our capabilities and service offerings,” MSG’s CEO Dean Niese said. “ Over the past year, our leadership team carefully considered many options and partners that could help us accelerate our Strategic Plan. Most important, we looked for a partner that fits with our culture and values and provides access to capital resources. We are extremely happy to have found that partner in Trilon.”

MSG selected the Trilon Group, which is backed by Alpine Investors, a people-driven private equity firm. Alpine plans to invest more than $200 million of equity capital to fund the organic and inorganic growth of Trilon. Trilon was formed with the vision of building the next top 20 design firm in North America by partnering with a comprehensive family of consulting businesses focused on delivering practical and sustainable infrastructure solutions. Trilon partners with like-minded Infrastructure Consulting firms across the nation and aims to accelerate their growth through investment in talent, technology, and targeted M&A. Key focus areas include transportation, water, utilities, environment, and community infrastructure.

Within Trilon, MSG will lead the Midwest Platform with a focus on Environment, Transportation, Water, and Community Infrastructure markets. Under the leadership of its current management team, MSG will continue operating as an independent brand within Trilon.

“ We are thrilled to partner with The Mannik & Smith Group and support their continued growth and vibrant culture. MSG’s leadership team has built a phenomenal company of individuals who share a passion for serving their communities and clients,” said Trilon Group CEO Michael (Mick) Renshaw. “ MSG brings a wealth of specialty disciplines and long standing client relationships to the Trilon family. We are excited to support MSG with growth investment in talent, technology, and targeted M&A to help them realize their growth ambitions.”

Morrissey Goodale served as strategic advisor to The Mannik & Smith Group, Inc.

About The Mannik & Smith Group, Inc.

The Mannik & Smith Group, Inc. (MSG) is a premier multi-disciplined consulting firm, with its 400+ employees serving an exclusive collection of the some of the best and fastest growing private entities, municipalities, and governmental agencies across the Americas. MSG ranks annually among Engineering News-Record’s “Top 500 Design Firms”. For more information, visit www.manniksmithgroup.com.

About Trilon Group

Trilon group was formed with a vision to build the next Top 20 design firm in North America by bringing together some of the nation’s best infrastructure consulting firms. Key focus areas include Transportation, Water, Utilities, Environment and Community Infrastructure. Trilon Group has previously announced similar partnerships with CPH, DRMP, Ramey Kemp, ESI Consultants and Waggoner, and with MSG will have more than 1,500 employees. For more information, visit www.trilongroup.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a talent program which allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine is currently investing out of its over $2.25 billion eighth fund. For more information, visit https://www.alpineinvestors.com/