Technip Energies and National Petroleum Construction Company Establish a New Company to Accelerate Energy Transition

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the sidelines of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to Paris, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs witnessed the signing of an agreement to establish a new joint company between National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), a subsidiary of National Marine Dredging Company (The Group), and Technip Energies (Paris:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478).

The agreement was signed by Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC and Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the new joint venture NT ENERGIES LLC aims to support energy transition in the UAE, the broader Middle East region and North Africa by providing added value services in blue and green hydrogen and related decarbonization projects, CO 2 capture in addition to industrial projects in the fields of waste-to-energy, biorefining, biochemistry, as well as other energy transition related themes.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented: “This partnership with NPCC marks a new milestone in our journey to accelerate the energy transition and limit climate change. We are very proud to have signed this agreement with such a recognized leader and long-standing partner with whom we have delivered many key energy projects. By sharing the experiences, capabilities, and know-how of our companies, we are confident that NT Energies will be able to rapidly bring to life the energy transition infrastructures that the UAE and MENA region require both domestically and for exports, particularly in the areas of Power to Gas, blue/green hydrogen and ammonia, CO 2 management, sustainable fuels and circularity. Beyond policies, it is industry leaders like T.EN and NPCC who will develop, scale up and integrate credible solutions towards a low carbon environment. Our collaboration will help to further develop local competencies, increase in-country value, and cooperate to break down barriers to engineer a sustainable future together.”

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, the Group Chief Executive Officer at National Marine Dredging Group, said: “The new agreement reaffirms the commitment of NPCC, a subsidiary of National Marine Dredging Company (The Group), to support energy transition and decarbonization in line with the UAE’s strategy to take positive and effective climate change actions to ensure a decarbonized future. This agreement with Technip Energies opens up new opportunities for sharing expertise in the field of sustainable energy and aligns with our expansion plans and ongoing search for new ways to strengthen global partnerships in line with our strategic vision of continuous growth.”

Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC, said: “We are excited to sign this agreement with Technip Energies, a pioneer in the energy transition industry. The new joint venture aims to promote a culture of sustainability and supports the best environmental practices in light of our rational government's commitment to moving toward clean energy sources. By combining Technip Energies technological know-how, overall project management capabilities and global footprint, and NPCC’s project management skills for EPC projects, regional footprint and fabrication capabilities, NT ENERGIES LLC will bring to the table added value services in hydrogen and related decarbonization projects and CO2 capture in the UAE, the region and North Africa.”

The new joint venture will also provide onshore and offshore oil and gas fields and facilities services, building and energy efficiency services, oil tanks installation and repair, installation, maintenance and manufacturing of alternative energy equipment as well as oil and gas facilities consultancy and engineering consultations on alternative energy and research.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) traded over-the-counter in the United States.

For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

About NPCC

NPCC (National Petroleum Construction Company), a part of NMDC Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is a world-class Engineering, Procurement and Construction Company that provides total EPC solutions to both the Offshore and Onshore Oil & Gas sectors.

NPCC is a subsidiary of National Marine Dredging, NPCC provides engineering, procurement, project management, fabrication, installation and commissioning to project owners and operators.

Since its inception in 1973, NPCC has expanded its geographic footprint globally and today operates in Arabian Gulf, South Asia and Southeast Asia, and has plans to expand its operations to Africa and Caspian region.

NPCC has built strong relationships with leading Operating Companies (OPCOs), National Oil Companies (NOCs) and International Oil Companies (IOCs), and has a team of over 1,200 engineers, based in four engineering centres in Abu Dhabi - UAE, Mumbai and Hyderabad - India, and La Ciotat - France.

NPCC’s state-of-the-art fabrication facility in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi, is set in an area of 1.3 million sq. metres, and the yard can fabricate up to 100,000 metric tonnes (MT) of structural steel annually. The company owns a fleet of 23 offshore vessels equipped with modern facilities to support its shallow and deep-water operations. It can lift structures weighing up to 4,200 MT and is also equipped for laying sub-sea cables and pipelines, up to 66 inches diameter; in water depths from 10 to 2,000 metres.

