Curana Health and Innovaccer Partner to Improve Health Outcomes for Skilled Nursing and Senior Living Populations

Today, Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced that Curana Health is partnering with Innovaccer to build a leading edge value-based care solution to support delivery of exceptional care quality at the lowest possible cost for one of healthcare's highest risk populations: residents in senior living communities across the country.

Curana is an innovative healthcare organization with a mission to improve the health, happiness, and dignity of senior living residents. It is rapidly growing, with a presence in 26 states and partnerships with well over 1,000 senior living communities, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and life plan communities. Curana is focused on driving the adoption of value-based care in senior living communities through multiple business segments, including a provider-led medical group (Curana Health Medical Group), Medicare Advantage health plans (AllyAlign Health), and a Medicare Accountable Care Organization (Curana Health ACO).

“Our partnership with Innovaccer is about creating a technology platform that is purpose-built for senior living communities and that improves the experience, communication, and clinical decision making of care teams,” said Mark Price, CEO of Curana Health. “Innovaccer is a proven leader in helping organizations excel in highly complex value-based care models by integrating and leveraging patient data and analytics.”

Curana has achieved remarkable clinical results while serving a population that is predominantly low-income, with over 80% of residents dually eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. This population is also medically complex, with over 40% of patients having dementia or other cognitive impairments. Together, Curana Health and Innovaccer will build an industry-leading value-based-care toolkit using the Innovaccer Health Cloud. This will not only enhance population health outcomes, but it will also improve health equity for patients and enhance Curana’s provider engagement.

By consolidating data, this process will create a unified patient record that provides a holistic patient view at the point of care. It additionally supports the integration of Curana Health’s clinical standards in its workflow, ensuring evidence-based care management happens the same way, every time, at every point in the care journey.

In addition, by providing Curana with a comprehensive, centralized, up-to-the-minute view of patient clinical and utilization data, the organization can flag and close quality and coding gaps and perform risk stratification to help identify proactive interventions that will avoid unnecessary hospital admissions and improve care quality—and residents’ quality of life. With the Innovaccer Health Cloud, Curana gains a centralized, secure, scalable system that’s available on-demand via any device to all its providers.

“Partnering with Innovaccer will help us provide tools that bring greater fulfillment to our clinicians, better outcomes for patients, and streamline communication with families and facility staff,” said Dr. Antonio Gamboa, President of the Curana Health Medical Group. “It will help us take our successful value-based-care programs to the next level by leveraging the best our unique model has to offer with the best healthcare IT has to offer, and help our senior living and SNF partner communities achieve the best possible outcomes for their residents.”

Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and Innovaccer CEO, agreed: “We’re honored to partner with Curana to help them accelerate their digital transformation, and set a new standard to improve health equity with high quality, cost-efficient care for this underserved population. The key to more equitable, better coordinated care is unifying patient data across systems, care settings, and programs, and using analytics to provide the insights and drive actions that ensure we deliver the right care to the right patient at the right time. We couldn't be more excited by the immense potential of this partnership to drive positive and much needed change in healthcare.”

About Curana Health

Curana Health’s mission is to improve the health, happiness, and dignity of senior living residents. With a combined footprint reaching 26 states and over 1,000 senior living facilities, Curana Health innovates solutions for senior care delivery with a unique focus on prevention and care coordination. To learn more, visit curanahealth.com.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is dedicated to accelerating innovation in healthcare. The Innovaccer® Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. Innovaccer’s solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 96,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 39 million people and generate over $1B in cumulative cost savings. Innovaccer is the #1 rated Data and Analytics Platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.