Prevencio Announces Agreement with Alivio Health Expanding Access to AI-Driven Cardiac HART Tests Offered by Atlas Genomics

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prevencio, Inc. today announces that Atlas Genomics, Prevencio’s performing laboratory for its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven cardiac HART blood tests, has entered into a preferred provider agreement with Alivio Health to provide expanded access for Prevencio’s HART tests. The coverage includes HART CVE, the only blood test available for assessing a patient’s one-year risk for a heart attack, stroke, or cardiac death, and HART CADhs for assessing a patient’s risk for significant blockage of a heart artery.

In conjunction with researchers and clinicians at Massachusetts General Hospital, HART test data has been presented at leading cardiology scientific sessions and has been published in peer-review journals. The HART tests are significantly more accurate than single protein blood tests, standard-of-care stress tests, clinical risk scores, and genetic tests. The HART tests are also accurate in patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease, conditions that often confound other blood-based tests or have contraindications for dye-based imaging, including Cardiac Computed Tomography Angiograms (CCTA).

“Prevencio is grateful for our laboratory partnership with Atlas Genomics and is excited to collaborate with Alivio Health to provide 125,000 Americans with increased access to our precision care HART tests,” said Rhonda Rhyne, Prevencio’s Chief Executive Officer. “Through Alivio Health, we intend to expand awareness, access, reimbursement, and utilization of HART cardiac tests for the benefit of patients. Our mission is ‘preventing the preventable’ by providing patients, clinicians, and employers with personalized tests that are more accurate, safer, and more affordable for preventing, identifying, treating, and monitoring the tens of millions of patients with cardiac issues.”

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. and globally. According to the American Heart Association, the U.S. spends approximately $316 billion annually on cardiovascular disease and stroke, or approximately 10% of the $3.2 trillion spent on total healthcare. By 2030, more than 40% of the U.S. adult population is projected to have cardiovascular disease. For additional information, visit Prevencio, Inc.

About Prevencio, Inc.: Powered by AI, Prevencio is revolutionizing blood tests for cardiovascular disease and custom diagnostics. Prevencio utilizes Machine Learning (Artificial Intelligence) + Multiple Proteomic Biomarkers + Proprietary Algorithms to deliver cardiovascular diagnostic & prognostic tests that are significantly more accurate than standard-of-care stress tests, genetic tests, and clinical risk scores. Employing this novel approach, the company has developed seven blood tests that significantly improve diagnoses for a variety of heart and blood vessel-related complications. The company is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington. For additional information, visit Prevencio, Inc.

About Atlas Genomics: Atlas Genomics is a high-complexity, CLIA- and CAP-accredited molecular diagnostic laboratory headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Atlas has specialized in molecular and genetic testing since its inception in 2014, offering women’s health, COVID 19, cardiovascular testing (via novel Prevencio HART® tests), stem cell analysis, cytogenetics, and research testing in support of biotechnology companies nationwide. Atlas’ primary technologies include next generation sequencing (NGS), RT-PCR, and proteomics.

About Alivio Health: Alivio Health is a national genetic benefit solutions company committed to providing access to a comprehensive suite of molecular and advanced diagnostics enabling actionable insights for patients and their physicians. The constant and rapid expansion of genetic services has left laboratories and payers of healthcare incessantly navigating challenges around medical policy, coverage, and reimbursement. Alivio Health, through its comprehensive nationwide network of molecular and advanced testing laboratories, is facilitating access to the right test at the right time for employers and their employees. For additional information, visit Alivio Health.

Forward-Looking (Safe Harbor) Statement:

