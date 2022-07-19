World Wide Technology Selects Inclusively as Its Workforce Inclusion Partner

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inclusively, a workforce inclusion platform that empowers employers with the insights, access, training and support they need to attract and retain previously hidden talent, today announced World Wide Technology, a global technology solutions provider with $14.5 billion in annual revenue, has selected Inclusively as a workforce inclusion partner. Inclusively’s proprietary technology curates candidates with disabilities to hiring teams with all the relevant information they need to provide an inclusive experience at scale. To learn more about creating an inclusive workforce, please visit www.inclusively.com.

Inclusively’s workforce inclusion platform is designed to humanize the recruitment process by focusing on “screening in” frequently overlooked talent, matching them to jobs based on their professional background, skills, and self-disclosed accommodations needed to be successful. The disabled community is the nation’s largest underemployed minority population in the U.S., with over 60 million people and an employment rate below 30%. Inclusively utilizes its proprietary technology to empower employers to recruit from a hidden talent pool filtered out by nearly all Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) – and provides an inclusion solution that enables employers to demonstrate their efforts towards disability inclusion right from the very outset of the recruitment process.

“World Wide Technology employs more than 8,000 employees at 55 locations around the world; building an inclusive culture is top priority for our team across the globe,” said Bob Ferrell, Executive Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, World Wide Technology. “At World Wide Technology it’s not just about recruiting, we strive to retain our talent. Partnering with Inclusively provides us with the support we need to not only foster a diverse culture and retain our talent but also build a more diverse pipeline, which will well position World Wide Technology for continued growth.”

“We are so excited to partner with World Wide Technology and support them in cultivating a diverse workforce culture,” said Charlotte Dales, CEO and Co-Founder, Inclusively. “Our technology makes it easy for organizations to adapt their hiring experience to include everyone. Through our partnership with World Wide Technology we hope to make that process seamless and help them exceed all of their goals.”

To learn more about Inclusively and to create a diverse workforce culture, please visit www.inclusively.com.

ABOUT INCLUSIVELY

Inclusively a workforce inclusion platform that empowers employers with the insights, access, training and support they need to attract and retain previously hidden talent. Our technology curates candidates with disabilities to hiring teams with all the relevant information they need to provide an inclusive experience at scale. Our platform provides integrated access to 1 Million diverse candidates to roles based on candidate skills, experience, and accommodations. We make it easy for hiring teams to make accommodations for candidates, rapidly increasing a company’s ability to benefit from diverse talent. And our lean-learning model ensures clients have access to knowledge and expertise when they need it. For more information, please visit inclusively.com.

ABOUT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY

World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $14.5 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its 4 million square feet of global warehousing, distribution and integration space. With over 8,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT's culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 11 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership for diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.