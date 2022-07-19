Dragos and Emerson Expand Global Agreement to Secure Industrial Infrastructure for Process Industries

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dragos Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for industrial controls systems (ICS)/operational technology (OT) environments, today announced the expansion of its global agreement with Emerson, a leader in software, technology and engineering and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of industrial controls.

With this agreement expansion, Emerson has validated the Dragos Platform within its DeltaV™ distributed control system (DCS) providing organizations with greatly enhanced ICS/OT cybersecurity. This extended agreement builds on the initial global agreement between Dragos and Emerson to protect industrial control systems and operational technologies for power producers and water utilities to now include organizations in dozens of industries including oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, metals and mining, and others.

The Dragos OT Security Platform is focused on reducing cyber risk to industrial environments. It provides visibility into assets and vulnerabilities, detects cyber threats to industrial systems, and enables efficient response through forensic investigation and OT-specific playbooks.

In addition, Dragos is incorporating DeltaV DCS platform-specific capabilities into the Dragos platform, including protocol dissectors, asset characterizations, threat behavior analytics, and investigation playbooks to expand Emerson’s cybersecurity assessment capabilities and enhance threat detection and response for process industries.

With this expanded agreement, customers benefit from:

Improved threat detection and response across the entire industrial OT network.

Greatly enhanced visibility into the OT environment allowing industrial organizations to monitor assets, track, and mitigate vulnerabilities, and leverage traffic monitoring information to investigate issues and incidents.

Fast, efficient and effective threat detection, response, and mitigation to help maintain safety and uptime as a result of continuously updated content packs hyper-focused on ICS networks for DeltaV DCS-specific and other vendors’ hardware.

A full range of OT cybersecurity services available throughout Emerson’s global services network for process industries.

The collective experience and intelligence of Dragos and Emerson to enhance education for defenders, including whitepapers, webinars and other resources.

“We recognize the increasing risk from the growing number of both targeted and untargeted cyber threats against industrial operations and are committed to continuously strengthening our OT cybersecurity capabilities with best-in-class technology that allow us to proactively address the evolving threat environment head-on,” said Alexandre Peixoto, Cybersecurity Business Director of Emerson’s Process Systems and Software business. “Expanding our agreement with Dragos allows us to offer market-leading ICS/OT-specific cybersecurity to a large, diverse section of our customer base and provide the processing and manufacturing community with the protection they need to safely and efficiently run their operations.”

“Emerson has been a fantastic collaborator and we are proud of the work we have done together to help power producers and water utilities securely run their operations,” said Matt Cowell, Vice President of Business Development at Dragos. “By growing our agreement and bringing industrial cybersecurity to an even wider group of industries, we are able to reach and protect a wider array of organizations in the process industry sector, many of whom are just embarking on the path of digital transformation and have immediate needs to reduce risk as they expand connectivity.”

Emerson and Dragos previously signed a global agreement to integrate threat detection technology from the Dragos Platform into Emerson’s Ovation™ automation platform and Power and Water Cybersecurity Suite.

For additional information on Dragos’s ICS/OT cybersecurity solution for DeltaV Distributed Control System, visit: https://www.dragos.com/partner/emerson/ or https://emerson.com/DeltaVCybersecurity.

About Dragos, Inc.

Dragos has a global mission: to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The practitioners who founded Dragos were drawn to this mission through decades of government and private sector experience.

Dragos codifies the knowledge of our cybersecurity experts into an integrated software platform that provides customers critical visibility into ICS and OT networks so that threats are identified and can be addressed before they become significant events. Our solutions protect organizations across a range of industries, including power and water utilities, energy, and manufacturing, and are optimized for emerging applications like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT).