The Honest Company Launches at Walmart to Expand U.S. Distribution

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Honest Company, a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, announced today that it has expanded distribution to Walmart. The brand is now available on Walmart.com and will launch in thousands of Walmart stores in the fall.

The widespread distribution at Walmart will allow The Honest Company to expand its accessibility to existing and new consumers, providing a convenient shopping experience with additional ways to shop Honest favorites online and in-store. Through this launch, The Honest Company will expand its reach as a clean and sustainability-focused brand to the millions of customers who shop at Walmart each week.

Founded in 2012 by Jessica Alba, Honest is known as the go-to clean, conscious lifestyle brand. All The Honest Company offerings are built on the brand’s foundational commitment to high-quality, safe and effective ingredients.

“Honest and Walmart are both committed to helping customers live better. This key addition to our strategic list of retailers not only enables us to increase distribution of our baby and personal care products, but also strengthens our ability to grow our community of conscious consumers,” said Nick Vlahos, Chief Executive Officer of The Honest Company. “Our expansion to Walmart is the perfect example of our omni-channel retail strategy at work, enabling us to bring access to our products in stores and on the digital shelf to even more consumers every day.”

The Honest Company is now available on Walmart.com with a robust assortment of essential items including clean conscious diapers, wipes, assorted body care including an exclusive Comfort Sweet Cream personal care line and eczema relief products.

“Walmart is committed to building an assortment of products that customers can trust for their families. The launch of Honest on Walmart.com and in stores later this fall is just the latest example of that commitment, making it easy and convenient for customers to pick up brands that reflect their needs during their weekly shop,” said Ralph Clare, Vice President, Baby Consumables, Walmart U.S.

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. Since its launch in 2012, Honest has been dedicated to creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective personal care, beauty, baby and household products, which are available via honest.com, third-party ecommerce partners and approximately 43,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company's mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the company, please visit www.honest.com.