Andersen Adds Real Estate and Economic Consulting Firm, Rosen Consulting Group, to Global Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen announces the addition of preeminent real estate and economics consulting firm, Rosen Consulting Group (RCG), to its global platform. RCG provides strategic consulting, investment analytics, market assessments, forecasting and advisory services to international, national and regional banks, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, family offices, private equity and debt funds, insurance companies, REITs, developers and homebuilders. The professionals at Andersen and RCG have collaborated to provide best-in-class client solutions for more than 30 years. Under this more formal arrangement, clients around the globe will benefit from integrated tax, legal and real estate consulting expertise delivered seamlessly. RCG will continue to operate under the Rosen Consulting Group name as a subsidiary of Andersen in the U.S.

RCG was founded in 1990 by Chairman, Ken Rosen, who is also the Chairman of the Fisher Center for Real Estate and Urban Economics, and Professor Emeritus at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. He is a trustee of the Urban Land Institute and has authored over 100 articles and four books on real estate and real estate finance.

Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO commented, “The addition of Rosen Consulting Group provides us with a best-in-class real estate consulting and economic group. I have worked with Ken and the RCG team on many client opportunities and they deliver extraordinary insights that are critical in guiding investment decisions for our clients. As we continue to develop our global platform, we see opportunities to extend this integrated approach to strategic markets outside the U.S. as well.”

The RCG team also includes Partners Arthur Margon, Randall Sakamoto and David Bank. Margon, who oversees RCG’s New York presence, has more than four decades of experience in real estate consulting and market analysis, including 5 years at Arthur Andersen developing securitization models, restructuring bank loan portfolios, managing due diligence projects, and serving as an independent fiduciary in a major pension fund reorganization. Sakamoto, President of RCG, has more than 20 years of experience in real estate research, data analytics, consulting and strategic advisory. David Bank joined RCG after serving as an Economist at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, where he conducted economic and market analysis and authored housing market reports for the Office of Policy Development and Research (PD&R).

“We are incredibly optimistic about the future of RCG and Andersen under this arrangement which not only allows us to continue to provide strategic consulting to assist clients in guiding their investment decisions, but also to expand the scope of the support we provide clients through a highly complementary global service platform,” said Ken Rosen.

Andersen is the founding member of Andersen Global, an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 12,000 professionals worldwide, over 1,800 partners, and a presence in over 360 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.