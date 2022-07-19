TouchBistro Online Ordering and DoorDash Drive Integrate to Offer Restaurants a Flat Fee Delivery Solution

TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, TouchBistro and DoorDash announced that TouchBistro Online Ordering now integrates directly with DoorDash Drive, providing a seamless, efficient, and flat fee delivery solution for restaurants. This integration eliminates the cost of operating an in-house delivery fleet and enables restaurateurs to automatically tap into a network of Dashers, on-demand local drivers, to power their fulfillment needs.

The DoorDash Drive integration is included with TouchBistro Online Ordering at no extra subscription charge. When a customer orders on a restaurant’s website through TouchBistro Online Ordering and requests delivery, the point of sale (POS) accepts the order and automatically sends it to DoorDash to dispatch a Dasher, saving the restaurant both time and money. All Dasher coordination and delivery tracking is powered by DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for businesses. Customers pay online for a completely contactless delivery experience, have the ability to track their order status in real time, and can schedule orders to be delivered immediately or for a later time that best fits their needs.

Restaurants are charged a flat fee per delivery order by DoorDash. Venues can set a minimum spend for their customers to be eligible for delivery and choose to waive delivery fees for their customers. Restaurant administrators also have access to reports on DoorDash Drive deliveries, enabling them to make data driven business decisions.

“Customers who order on my website can choose delivery now that I’ve installed TouchBistro Online Ordering integrated with DoorDash Drive. This integration is simple to implement and works very well for my restaurant and my customers,” says Tam Nguyen, owner of Pho Viet Fresh in Virginia. “It took me less than half an hour to install, including setting up my delivery strategy, such as the fees I want to charge the customer. The delivery order goes right from the POS to DoorDash Drive, so I don’t need to do any delivery management and I don’t have to use resources to hire a full-time delivery driver.”

“TouchBistro is committed to helping restaurateurs increase efficiency, reduce overhead, and deliver an exceptional dining experience. Through our native app development and best of breed integrations, we continue to provide technology to make restaurant management easier, and diners happier,” says Samir Zabaneh, CEO and chairman of TouchBistro. “DoorDash has demonstrated this same commitment to excellence. We are proud to partner with them and offer this integrated service.”

Availability

TouchBistro Online Ordering with the DoorDash Drive integration is available for purchase through a TouchBistro sales representative by calling 1-855-363-5252 or visiting www.touchbistro.com/online-ordering to book a demo.

About TouchBistro

TouchBistro is an all-in-one POS and restaurant management system that makes running a restaurant easier. TouchBistro is built to meet the unique needs of the restaurant industry, helping restaurateurs streamline and simplify their operations with the most essential front of house, back of house, and customer engagement solutions on one powerful platform. TouchBistro is fast, reliable, and easy to use, and has all of the features restaurateurs need to increase sales, deliver a great guest experience, and save both time and money. By pairing innovative restaurant technology with an unparalleled dedication to customer support and success, TouchBistro has powered more than 29,000 restaurants in over 100 countries, and is a global leader changing the way restaurateurs do business. For more information about TouchBistro, visit www.touchbistro.com.