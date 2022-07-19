ARKHAUS Prepares to Launch Final Tier Applications for Pre-Sale Membership to World’s First Floating Members-Only Social Club

ARKHAUS ushers in a new era of lifestyle clubs with an entirely revolutionary concept positioned to redefine the members’ club of yesteryear.

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARKHAUS, an entirely revolutionary concept positioned to redefine the members’ club of yesteryear, today announced that it is accepting presale membership applications to the world’s first-ever floating members-only club. The floating social club is currently offering its second tier of membership presales and will soon move into its final Tier 3 membership level.

Projected to open in 2023, ARKHAUS will consist of four, multi-story floating luxury villas with spacious outdoor decks, a protected saltwater pool, and scenic rooftop lounges overlooking Miami’s Biscayne Bay. The four futuristic solar-electric structures connect to anchor an exciting new vision where community, innovation, and fun collide. Although the vessels appear to float on water, they are situated slightly above the waterline to eliminate the ocean’s sway. The vessels also feature solar awnings paired to an electric propulsion, along with innovative architecture that can only be described as the pinnacle of luxury design and sustainability.

“ARKHAUS will be the perfect amalgamation of serenity, excitement, aesthetics, and exclusivity. It’s a haven where leaders and tastemakers from a variety of industries gather to discuss their pursuits, be entertained, enjoy high-end food & beverage options, or discuss business, all while on the water in a beautiful and tranquil environment,” said Sam Payrovi, ARKHAUS’ Co-Founder & CEO.

The members only social club is also partnering with Seaworthy Collective, an organization that drives regenerative ocean and climate impact through its community of current and aspiring entrepreneurs known as sea change makers. The partnership is part of ARKHAUS’ “Party up top, Research on the Bottom” campaign that aims to equip ARKHAUS vessels with innovative startup solutions, such as drones that will run underwater operations like mangrove restoration and cleanup, while also conducting research and testing on Biscayne Bay’s water, measuring toxicity, oxygenation, and other metrics like sea level rise.

Added Daniel Kleinman, a marine roboticist and Seaworthy Collective's Founder and CEO: "Our partnership with ARKHAUS builds community and collaboration, exemplifying how we can come together to grow our BlueTech and ClimateTech ecosystem, and driving tangible impacts for Miami and beyond."

Membership is offered at $10,000 per year, with presales ranging from $5,000-$7,500.

For more information, please visit: https://ARKHAUS.miami

To invest, view financial disclosures or documents, please visit: https://wefunder.com/ARKHAUS

About ARKHAUS

ARKHAUS, is an entirely revolutionary concept positioned to redefine the members’ club of yesteryear. It is the newest addition to the CSTM HAUS portfolio of exclusive social clubs that cater to an elite class of creatives, professionals, and tech-forward tastemakers across the globe. With locations in New York’s Meatpacking District and previously Miami Beach’s Faena District, CSTM HAUS offers an intimate taste of each city’s vibrant culture and is working towards global expansion with locations slated for Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, and Istanbul.