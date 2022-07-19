MiO, a Liquid Water Enhancer, and Gaming Community Network Partner to Launch the MiO Level Up Challenge, Pitting Gaming Stars and Celebrities Against One Another to Win Cash Prizes

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gaming Community Network (GCN), a GameSquare Esports company, and MiO, a liquid water enhancer that transforms hydration and makes it fun with just a few drops, today announced the MiO Level Up Challenge, a tournament featuring Fortnite, pitting top gaming influencers and world-class athletes against one another for cash prizes. Starting today, competitors will form teams and compete on behalf of MiO flavors throughout the campaign, which seeks to pair bold plays with bolder ways to stay hydrated while gaming.

"When gamers enter tournaments or even just commit to a night of gameplay with their friends, it's no secret that they are in for the long haul, and staying hydrated is an essential piece of that," said Samantha Mills, Associate Director of Brand Communications at Kraft Heinz. “We knew that MiO could level up their experience in more ways than one, including a new way to look at hydration as a way to elevate gameplay, and hope to bring a new layer of fun hydration into the mix by allowing these gamers to hydrate their own way with a variety of bold flavors."

The MiO Level Up Challenge will be a tournament featuring Fortnite, consisting of 90 participants to start, including battle royale icons TimTheTatman, Thinnd, and UFC fighters Max Holloway and Megan Anderson. An initial seeding tournament will kick off the event August 9th, serving to form the 10 teams, each representing official MiO flavors, that will compete for cash prizes in the finals. The finals will be livestreamed on Complexity’s official Twitch channel, as well as through participants’ personal channels, and will feature built-in hydration breaks to give competitors and audiences a chance to refuel and re-energize during the competition.

“Gamers crave the high-energy experiences that come with gaming, and staying hydrated is key to performing your best in those situations,” said Drew Brunson, Chief Strategy Officer at GCN. “Not only do we want to help establish MiO as the ultimate hydrator, but we want to do it in a way that marries bold gameplay, personalities, and flavors.”

The MiO Level Up Challenge marks the brand’s growing commitment to gaming, allowing them to further connect with the young, highly-sought-after consumers that make up this community. GCN will operate all aspects of the tournament, including talent sourcing and livestreaming the broadcast for fans.

Gamers had a chance to try MiO at TimTheTatman’s Tailgate on July 16-17, where MiO was the event’s Official Hydration Partner.

About MiO

MiO is a liquid water enhancer brand under the Kraft Heinz portfolio of food and beverage products. It transforms hydration by making it as colorful, flavorful and fun as possible with the option to control the desired flavor and makes hydrating fun by bringing bold flavors to life with just a few drops and zero calories or sugar with multiple flavors. MiO offers four product lines designed to fit all hydrating needs from a few drops of flavor to a burst of energy. Visit www.makeitmio.com for more information.

About Gaming Community Network

GCN is the only independent media group completely dedicated to gaming and esports across community sites, content producers, influencers and tournament/event operators. Bridging the gap between traditional media and gaming with a “Gamer First” promise, GCN’s aggregated & integrated proprietary media network reaches 65M+ MAUs in the US and 115M+ MAUs globally, driving scale for premium content designed to provoke and share conversations. GCN builds bespoke strategy solutions from content creation to full-scale tournaments for any endpoint, be it social, broadcast TV or live stream. GCN collaborates with its partners to deliver memorable experiences for gamers and brands. Learn more at GCN.gg or follow on LinkedIn.

About GameSquare Esports

GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ) (OTCQB: GMSQF) (FRA: 29Q1) is a publicly traded international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd. (“Code Red”), an esports talent agency serving the UK, Reciprocity Corp. (“Reciprocity”), which provides the Company access to Asia, Latin America and North America, NextGen Tech, LLC (dba as Complexity Gaming), a leading esports organization operating in the United States, and, most recently, Swingman LLC (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA. Reciprocity’s gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

About Complexity Gaming

Complexity Gaming, a GameSquare Esports company, is one of North America’s longest-standing esports organizations. Complexity’s esports teams have won more than 140 championships in nearly 30 game titles over its 15+ year history. Staunchly committed to passion, professionalism, and a player-first mentality, Complexity has been continuously recognized as a global leader in modern esports. For more information on Complexity, visit http://Complexity.gg and follow the organization on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.