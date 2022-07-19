Future Capital Partners With BDC Capital’s Women in Technology Venture Fund

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Future Capital, a learning and opportunity platform that helps new and aspiring investors break into the technology and innovation industry, is announcing a second Women in Technology Series to be launched in Summer 2022. The collaboration aims to activate a new pipeline of women angel investors and diversify the ecosystem that supports tech founders. The series will include six cohorts of the Foundations in Startup Investing program, the company’s flagship course designed for underrepresented angel investors. The program includes 8 hours of hands-on coursework, full access to Future Capital’s investor studio, 1-on-1 coaching, culminating in a live, private deal screening for participants.

“Through this partnership, Future Capital will continue to unlock the full potential of early-stage capital,” comments Marlon Thompson, Founder and CEO, Future Capital. “From the outset, we’ve been focused on creating learning experiences that are both low touch and high impact and designed to accelerate pathways for emerging investors and start-up leaders to be successful.”

Starting this summer, the two organisations will kick off the six-part series starting with a British Columbia based cohort followed by Atlantic Provinces, and the Prairies. The WIT Series is designed to develop investment acumen and build confidence. The series takes participants through three core modules that cover a number of foundational early-stage investing topics ranging from venture assessment, deal mechanics to the investment process. The program, open to accredited and non-accredited investors, will focus on providing a safe and open space for women to develop and sharpen their understanding of early-stage investing and connect with like-minded investors, mentors and start-up leaders.

“The Women in Technology Venture Fund helps build a robust ecosystem to support women in tech. This mission is further supported with the addition of 150 new aspiring women angel investors primed to support start-ups,” adds Michelle Scarborough, Managing Partner, Women in Technology Venture Fund, BDC Capital. “Through this targeted expansion of the series, we will create new tangible opportunities for women angels to gain investing experience and make a lasting impact on the Canadian tech ecosystem.”

To learn more about the program or how to register, visit: https://www.myfuturecapital.com/foundations-in-startup-investing

About Future Capital:

Future Capital is a learning and investing platform built for underrepresented early-stage investors. With a modern approach to community-driven investing, an inclusive model for cultivating and sharing opportunities and an elevated approach to financial literacy, Future Capital is building a new model for startup investing. Visit myfuturecapital.com

About BDC Capital:

BDC Capital is the investment arm of BDC, the bank for Canadian entrepreneurs. With over $3 billion under management, BDC Capital serves as a strategic partner to the country’s most innovative firms. It offers businesses a full spectrum of capital, from seed investments to growth equity, supporting Canadian entrepreneurs who have the ambition to stand out on the world stage. Visit bdc.ca/capital.