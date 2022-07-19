ZoomInfo Joins AWS Partner Network to Improve Data Delivery Through Data-as-a-Service Platform, OperationsOS

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced it has joined the AWS Partner Network (APN), one of the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offerings, in order to improve data delivery through its Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform, OperationsOS.

Thousands of joint customers are now able to directly and securely access ZoomInfo’s industry-leading company and business contact data within multiple AWS services. Customers can also leverage prebuilt datasets or work with ZoomInfo’s Data Services team to create custom datasets that meet their specific needs, all delivered into their Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) instances. OperationsOS will help eliminate data decay by pushing recurring data updates through to AWS.

Customer data from siloed systems is often inaccurate, incomplete, and inconsistent, creating challenges for organizations that use this data. Many enterprise and mid-sized companies currently leveraging Amazon S3 for highly scalable and cost-effective cloud storage face these challenges. With ZoomInfo integrated into their technology stack, customers will enjoy centralized and secure access to frequently enriched data.

“We’ve been using ZoomInfo’s enrichment services to supplement our existing marketing data with enhanced account information, which allows us to more accurately segment our data and deliver a higher quality of leads that drive growth and deliver pipeline,” said Thomas Mandell, Senior Director of Data Services at Bluewhale Research, a leading business-to-business (B2B) research, marketing services, and lead generation company. “ZoomInfo allowed us to better plan programs and curate high-converting data segments, but manual processes were still considerable. With ZoomInfo enabling Amazon S3 automation, we now receive ZoomInfo’s updated and enriched data every three hours. This eliminates a number of our operational burdens, since ZoomInfo created an automation workflow that met our specific needs.”

“This exciting development allows our customers who leverage AWS to establish a highly scalable and reliable go-to-market data foundation,” said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “Securely integrating ZoomInfo’s data directly into their AWS data workflows opens a seamless connection for capturing, unifying, analyzing, and, ultimately, consuming that data. Backed by our best-in-class data privacy and security protections, this integration has the potential to save companies meaningful time, effort, and money.”

The AWS integration is part of ZoomInfo’s recently released DaaS offering, OperationsOS. OperationsOS is a comprehensive suite of products and services that provides organizations direct access to the world’s best B2B data and intelligence. ZoomInfo’s engagement-ready data works with any system or workflow, with comprehensive data quality management and multi-vendor enrichment ensuring supreme accuracy.

OperationsOS offers convenient integration and delivery points, including cloud data warehouses, APIs, flat files, custom data services, and codeless rules-based orchestration mechanisms, all of which help organizations cleanse, enrich, and route actionable data for more effective end-to-end data management. Through OperationsOS, ZoomInfo helps organizations build the most accurate and complete view of their customers, identify total addressable markets, predict best-fit prospects, and activate the right routing strategy in real-time.

“This unlocks a new and efficient method for leveraging ZoomInfo’s data and intelligence,” said Ryan Broadwell, Director of ISV Partnerships at AWS. “Together, our customers can capitalize on the benefits of accurate data delivery and make their go-to-market motions more effective.”

ZoomInfo ensures the accuracy of its data over time with frequent enrichment services directly within AWS, while prioritizing GDPR and CCPA compliance and maintaining rigorous data privacy and security practices across all data provided through partners.

