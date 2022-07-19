Lucent Health Partners With Youturn Health to Provide Solutions for Members Dealing With Addiction and Behavioral Health Issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lucent Health, a provider of self-funded health plans for employers, announces a partnership with Youturn Health, a virtual support program designed to help individuals who struggle with or who have family members dealing with stress that often affects their overall mental health. Through the partnership, Lucent Health clients will be able to offer their employees a unique and proven solution to common, but often ignored, problems.

Fifty-seven percent of employees said they lost at least 10% of weekly productivity as a result of substance abuse during the pandemic, according to data from Youturn Health. Even more (65%) said they lost a tenth of their weekly productivity as a result of mental health issues. In addition to lower productivity, mentally distressed employees cost their employers financially. On average, employers spend $15,000 more each year on an employee who is mentally distressed than on one who is not, because of increased healthcare expenses, extra days of work missed and increased turnover.

These costs are often invisible, showing up as more frequent emergency room visits and increased pharmaceutical costs, in addition to less productive employees. As addiction and stress levels continue to escalate, self-insured employers don’t have to feel helpless as they watch costs increase. Instead, with the Youturn Health program, employers can provide needed support to their employees and help control their healthcare costs.

“As the U.S. economy rebuilds out of COVID-19, supporting employee mental health is critical,” said Hamilton Baiden, CEO of Youturn Health. “Increasing access to tools/research, encouraging early treatment and incorporating innovative behavioral health programs that help employees address their struggles is a meaningful and important step an employer can take to provide access for the 90% of individuals struggling who will never ask for help and their family members.”

“Through our partnership with Youturn Health, our health plan clients now have access to a team with the experience, platform and people to deliver compassionate help for employees who are dealing with substance abuse or behavioral health issues in their families,” said Todd Cato, president of Narus Health, a Lucent Health Company. “It is an important part of our suite of care management services that are tailored to meet common and costly health issues for employers.”

About Youturn Health

Youturn Health is a virtual support program designed to help individuals and their family members struggling with stress, substance misuse, addiction, suicidal ideation and grief utilizing evidence-based strategies. Learn more at YouturnHealth.com.

About Lucent Health

Lucent Health provides self-funded health plans for more than 700 employers nationwide. In 2019, Lucent Health acquired Narus Health, which provides best-in-class care management and concierge care solutions. The company is focused on reducing costs for employers while improving the member experience, offering customized plans, data engineering and superior care experiences. Learn more at LucentHealth.com.