Health Care Software Provider GoMeyra Announces Partnership with Visit Healthcare

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoMeyra, a cloud software company dedicated to providing innovative, real-time software for the health care industry, announces partnership with Visit Healthcare, a nationwide turnkey mobile medical provider. GoMeyra’s laboratory information management system (LIMS) will now power the health care company’s onsite lab diagnostic testing, immunizations and other medical solutions for enterprise-level clients.

“Our need for a reliable technology partner has increased tremendously in the past few years, and the portals we have been using have limited flexibility, especially as we move into mobile medical services beyond COVID. GoMeyra has already bolstered our mobile capabilities with its versatile technology that has the ability to customize to our clients’ changing needs. Their team is quick to respond and the reporting process is simple,” said Visit Healthcare CEO, Olympia Bliss. “We also work with many of the same clients, so the transition to a new system has been easy. They are a great match for us.”

GoMeyra’s Laboratory Information Management Solution (LIMS) is a revolutionary, cloud-based software platform solution that empowers labs, health care facilities and medical practices to achieve unprecedented processing times for COVID-19 RT-PCR, rapid PCR, antigen, antibody and serology testing while automating procedures and managing samples faster and more accurately. New testing panels will be added in the very near future.

“Visit Healthcare is growing fast, and like many growing companies, they need technology to be more agile and evolve with their business. Many companies, when they start out, don’t realize how important this flexibility is until they outgrow their current system. We offer medical practitioners a painless transition and peace of mind so they can focus on operations and not worry about their technology needs,” added GoMeyra Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jaswant S. Tony.

Visit Healthcare will also have access to GoVirtual Clinic, GoMeyra’s newly launched telehealth platform, which is fully integrated with GoMeyra LIMS. GoVirtual Clinic is a next-generation platform that includes a suite of solutions for medical professionals to conduct virtual patient appointments while comprehensively managing patient care and related electronic health records. The first phase of the platform features ways to seamlessly schedule and manage virtual testing appointments, order test kits, monitor online waiting rooms, conduct virtual appointments, and share test results with patients in real-time. For product demonstrations, contact info@GoMeyra.com or call (844) 203-3960.

About GoMeyra

GoMeyra is a trusted technology partner providing innovative, real-time software solutions that simplifies processes and delivers unparalleled customer service for the health care industry. GoMeyra’s premiere product, GoMeyra LIMS, is an automated, customizable laboratory information management system that improves workflow efficiencies, enabling laboratories, medical providers, employers and enterprise organizations to process lab tests and deliver patient results with unprecedented speed. GoMeyra Network, a unique built-in feature, allows independent labs across the country to collaborate and compete with larger diagnostic providers.

In an effort to modernize health care processes, GoMeyra is continuously evolving to design comprehensive, cloud-based solutions for simplified flexibility and control. For more information, visit www.GoMeyra.com or follow @gomeyra on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or YouTube. For product demonstrations, contact info@GoMeyra.com or call (844) 203-3960.

About Visit Healthcare

Visit Healthcare, a nationwide turnkey mobile medical provider, works with states, counties, government agencies, schools, and private industry on rapid response healthcare solutions. With a background in emergency response, Visit Healthcare has a proven ability to mobilize health care workers across the country in a very short period of time and currently operates testing and/or vaccination services in more than 26 states. With healthcare professionals and numerous CLIA-certified high-complexity laboratories at the ready, Visit Healthcare plays an active role in additional health care services including flu​ clinics, telehealth, and molecular testing beyond COVID-19. For more information visit https://www.visithealthcare.com/.