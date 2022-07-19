Casper College Reaffirms Commitment to YuJa For Enterprise Lecture Capture Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wyoming-based Casper College has signed a three-year extension with YuJa, Inc., reaffirming its commitment to YuJa as the institution strives to fulfill its mission of providing learning opportunities to enrich the lives of its students and community.

Since deploying the Enterprise Media Platform, Casper College has hosted a number of faculty training sessions to help instructors and students get the most out of the platform. With YuJa’s Video Platform, instructors and students can easily record and edit media, share, stream and secure video content, as well as take advantage of tools such as captioning, video quizzing, accessibility features and more.

“As a community college, Casper College serves a wide range of students and the community at large,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re proud the college trusts us to provide the tools and resources they need to ensure their learners are successful both in and out of the classroom.”

ABOUT CASPER COLLEGE

Located in Casper, Wyoming, Casper College is a public, comprehensive two-year institution with a primary focus on student success that provides learning opportunities to enrich the lives of its students and community. The college offers more than 140 academic transfer, technical and career programs to students from Wyoming, the United States, and beyond.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate.

We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.