Chartwell Hospitality and Rockbridge Secure Hotel Development at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chartwell Hospitality today announced that it has partnered with Rockbridge to develop a Hilton Hotel at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). The new property will bring an elevated level of hospitality and convenience to travelers, bring new jobs and economic opportunities to the Nashville community, and help make BNA one of the highest-rated airports in the U.S.

“Chartwell Hospitality is thoughtful about every property we develop, ensuring all industry and local regulations are met and every amenity is carefully planned,” said Will Schaedle, Executive Vice President of Chartwell Hospitality. “Our experience in thoroughly executing properties of this caliber has led us to an increased amount of development at airports, metropolitan neighborhoods, and beyond. We are proud to work with the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority and we are eager to see this property become an asset to travelers. We are also excited about the partnership with Rockbridge and continuing our relationship with them.”

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) selected Chartwell Hospitality to be its hotel partner for the BNA Vision Plan that will expand the airport and surrounding area to accommodate BNA’s continued increase in passenger traffic. The Hilton Hotel will be the tallest building at BNA and the first and only hotel on MNAA property situated at the airport’s terminal door. Vertical construction of the Hilton property commenced on July 1, 2022, and will create hundreds of construction jobs and about 150 full-time jobs once the property opens.

The hotel will feature 292 guest rooms, about 16,000 square feet of meeting space, and a rooftop pool and Sky Bar that provides unique views of the Nashville airport. An oversized fitness center is located on the top floor to take advantage of views as well. The hotel will feature a café, lobby bar, and full-service restaurant for travelers to enjoy coffee, drinks, and meals prior to flights without having to enter the terminal.

“The Hilton at BNA will be an outstanding addition and improvement to the Nashville airport,” said Rob Schaedle, CEO at Chartwell Hospitality. “Nashville is our home too, so we are thrilled to have the opportunity to provide a much-needed amenity to the airport and guests of Nashville as they arrive to work, play, and hopefully hear some of the great music our town has to offer. It will surely get BNA one step closer to being recognized as one of the best airports in the country.”

Crain Construction in Nashville, Tenn., is the general contractor for the Hilton at BNA, hired by Chartwell Hospitality to build the hotel. Relatedly, Chartwell Hospitality is also part of the development team of two hotels at the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York. The projects include a Marriott that is scheduled to open in Q4 2022 and a Residence Inn that will open in Late Summer 2022. Chartwell Hospitality will also serve as the management firm of these two hotels at JFK Airport.

About Rockbridge

Rockbridge, a private investment firm with more than 22-years in business, has been investing in and building brands in the hospitality and commercial real estate industries. The business has made over 286 investments in 38 states worth over $9.8 Billion in total capitalization and has over $3.5 Billion in assets under management. Rockbridge has built a family of hospitality, development, and management company brands, and its continued success is a result of its core Rocks: Relevance, Relationships, Resilience, and Responsibility. Rockbridge has been honored for a fourth consecutive year as a top, philanthropic community-focused organization in Central Ohio. Learn more at www.rockbridgecapital.com and Instagram.

About Chartwell Hospitality

Chartwell Hospitality is a fully integrated real estate company based in Nashville, Tennessee. We specialize in the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality, branded, limited- and full-service hotels. Founded in 2003, Chartwell consistently surpasses competition in occupancy and market rates. Simply, our mission is to be the best in the business. For more information, visit www.chartwellhospitality.com.