Liberty Global Selects CommScope as DOCSIS 4.0 Technology Partner

HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) announced today that it was selected by Liberty Global to develop and deploy a Remote MACPHY Device (RMD) Node platform for DOCSIS 4.0 (D4.0), accelerating Liberty Global’s progress towards 10G capabilities.

This project marks the industry’s first D4.0 initiative in Europe and leverages CommScope’s DOCSIS leadership and end-to-end portfolio of solutions to deliver a new custom node and RMD platform specifically for Liberty Global. The RMD Node platform for D4.0 will simplify Liberty Global’s hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) network transformation to deliver multi-gigabit services—in turn providing its subscribers with seamless access to new high-bandwidth, low-latency services and enabling Liberty Global to ultimately achieve 10G capabilities on the HFC network cost-effectively.

“Our groundbreaking D4.0 project is an important step forward in our 10G vision for the future,” stated Colin Buechner, Managing Director and Chief Network Officer, Liberty Global. “We selected CommScope to extend the capabilities of our HFC network into the next decade, because of their proven leadership and expertise in DOCSIS and next-generation networks. Together, we are laying the path to tomorrow’s multi-gigabit services and providing our subscribers across Europe with the world’s most advanced and reliable services.”

“We are excited to partner with Liberty Global once again as we demonstrate our worldwide leadership in DOCSIS,” said Guy Sucharczuk, SVP and President, Access Network Solutions, CommScope. “Our long-standing partnership with Liberty Global uniquely positions us to deliver end-to-end D4.0 solutions specific to its HFC network. This is a showcase for the global transformation of HFC into tomorrow’s 10G networks, and we’re excited to deploy this technology in Europe and beyond.”

About Liberty Global:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications services. We deliver next-generation products through advanced fiber and 5G networks that connect 85 million subscribers across Europe and the United Kingdom. Our businesses operate under some of the best-known consumer brands, including Virgin Media-O2 in the UK, VodafoneZiggo in The Netherlands, Telenet in Belgium, Sunrise UPC in Switzerland, Virgin Media in Ireland and UPC in Eastern Europe. Through our substantial scale and commitment to innovation, we are building Tomorrow’s Connections Today, investing in the infrastructure and platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution, while deploying the advanced technologies that nations and economies need to thrive.

Our consolidated businesses generate annual revenue of more than $7 billion, while our joint-ventures in the U.K. and the Netherlands generate combined annual revenue of more than $17 billion.

Liberty Global Ventures, our global investment arm, has a portfolio of more than 50 companies across content, technology and infrastructure, including strategic stakes in companies like Plume, ITV, Lions Gate, Univision and the Formula E racing series.

Revenue figures above are provided based upon 2020 results and on a combined Virgin Media and O2 UK basis. For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

