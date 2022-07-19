Conceal Partners with Carahsoft to Protect Government Agencies from Ransomware

AUGUSTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conceal, the leader in Zero Trust isolation technology, today announced a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, to protect government agencies from ransomware using the Conceal Platform which incorporates intelligence-grade, Zero Trust technology.

“Conceal has developed a powerful new approach to ransomware protection that uses isolation to prevent malware from targeting an organization’s users and infrastructure, and executing on endpoints,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “This partnership allows Carahsoft and our reseller partners to provide our Government customers with unprecedented security for their end users, network and data.”

“Government agencies rely on Carahsoft to recommend and provide the most advanced security technology available to protect their infrastructure and assets from ransomware and other threats,” said Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal. “This partnership enables government customers to access the Conceal Platform to detect, defend and isolate their networks, users and data from today’s most insidious threats using intelligence-grade technology.”

The Conceal Platform provides detection of cyber threats before they can infiltrate the network by processing all code to determine whether or not it is malicious and placing suspicious content in isolation so malware cannot execute. It is comprised of three integrated products:

ConcealBrowse which secures users by protecting every endpoint from malicious threats

ConcealSearch which shields the network from reconnaissance and attacks by fortifying online activity without attribution to your enterprise

ConcealCloud which safeguards cloud resources through isolation by regularly churning the underlying network infrastructure

The Conceal Platform is available through Carahsoft’s resellers and its GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA, and additional state, local and educational contracts. For more information, contact the Conceal team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8548 or Conceal@carahsoft.com.

The dedicated Cybersecurity and Law Enforcement teams at Carahsoft bring together industry-leading software and hardware solutions to support Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare organizations. To learn more about Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity and Law Enforcement Technology Solutions, visit www.carahsoft.com/solve/cybersecurity and www.carahsoft.com/solve/law-enforcement-technology.

About Conceal

Conceal enables organizations to protect users from malware and ransomware at the edge. The Conceal Platform uses Zero Trust isolation technology to defend against sophisticated cyber threats. Conceal is used by Fortune 500 and government organizations globally to ensure their users and IT operations remain secure, anonymous and isolated from attacks. For more information, visit https://conceal.io/.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State, and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators, and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry-leading IT products, services, and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.