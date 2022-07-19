CoLab Named an Inaugural Partner for Xometry’s New Workcenter Platform

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoLab, the world’s first Design Engagement System for mechanical engineering teams, will be one of the first developers to work collaboratively with Xometry to integrate into the Workcenter platform.

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, recently unveiled two new products—including Workcenter, the cloud-based and API-enabled manufacturing execution system for suppliers. Xometry is opening up Workcenter to third-party developers, creating an ecosystem of interconnected solutions for suppliers. CoLab was announced as an initial software developer for Workcenter during the Xometry Marketplace Summit: Powering Tomorrow’s Supply Chain.

“We hear all the time from suppliers that they want to be able to leverage their expertise more to help their customer actually get a better product,” says Adam Keating, CoLab’s CEO and co-founder. “Then on the other hand, we hear from our engineering customers that they want to get closer to suppliers to actually work tighter and have faster feedback loops. CoLab helps turn suppliers into true partners, by enabling closer collaboration and stronger relationships. So much design communication today is largely over emails and calls, which makes it hard to track but easy for mistakes to slip through the cracks. CoLab is here to fix that.”

“We’re opening up the API-enabled Workcenter to third-party developers to deliver even more innovative products and services to our suppliers," says Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry. "CoLab shares our mission of enabling suppliers to continuously innovate so they can do their best work and grow their business. We’re incredibly excited to be working collaboratively with CoLab, a trusted partner for manufacturers and suppliers to communicate detailed designs. We can't wait to see what CoLab develops for Workcenter.”

“With CoLab, engineering teams and suppliers can engage in meaningful, productive design conversations to catch preventable mistakes and get to market faster,” continues Keating. “Partnering with Xometry is going to give us the closest pulse on what’s actually happening in the ecosystem, on both sides of the market—which ultimately means we can build the best product possible and get it into as many hands as we can around the world. Workcenter is a unique opportunity for CoLab, and our goal is to make this a seamless experience.”

About CoLab

CoLab is the world’s first Design Engagement System, helping engineering teams to deliver better products, faster. CoLab lets you share and review CAD securely, provide feedback with full mechanical context, and automatically track the history of all your design conversations and decision-making. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies like Johnson Controls and Hyundai Mobis, CoLab enables meaningful design conversations so that engineering teams can catch preventable mistakes and get to market faster. See how we’re transforming the way engineers work together at www.colabsoftware.com.

About Xometry

Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.