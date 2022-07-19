INNIO Waukesha and Detechtion Technologies Announce Technology Collaboration

WAUKESHA, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INNIO Waukesha Gas Engines Inc. (INNIO Waukesha) and Detechtion Technologies Inc. (Detechtion) today announced a technology collaboration that will expand asset connectivity, drive a customer-centric digital ecosystem and empower our customers' transition to decarbonization. This comprehensive, cloud-based digital solution will support a new depth of remote asset insights and analysis across a fleet of installed natural gas engine and compressor packages.

The technology partnership will combine INNIO's Waukesha engine analytics with Detechtion's compression monitoring and optimization technology into a single solution for both new and existing compressor skids. The solution helps customers remotely manage their assets securely and in real-time. The system anticipates unexpected events, determines if assistance is required, improves energy production, and reduces plant downtime.

"The comprehensive solution combines INNIO's strength in engine analysis with Detechtion's wide range of compressor diagnostics. This collaboration enables us to drive our customer-centric strategy, helping drive the transition to net zero," said Bud Hittie, President of INNIO Waukesha Inc. and leading the Waukesha product brand.

"This collaboration will benefit the industry's need for solutions that provide deeper visibility and better control throughout the compressor skid while optimizing operators' operations. Both Detechtion's and INNIO's Waukesha teams have a wealth of knowledge and are energized to create an even more powerful solution that achieves the accessibility customers deserve," said Christopher Smith, President and CEO of Detechtion Technologies. "Detechtion has been creating digital twins and smart solutions to provide our compression customers with optimization and monitoring capabilities for over 20 years. We are excited to develop a combined solution alongside the Waukesha team."

About INNIO

INNIO is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With our product brands Jenbacher and Waukesha and our digital platform myPlant, INNIO offers innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. We are individual in scope but global in scale. With our flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, we are enabling our customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey.

INNIO is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and Welland (Ontario, Canada). A team of more than 3,500 experts provides life-cycle support to the more than 54,000 delivered engines globally through a service network in more than 80 countries.

INNIO's ESG rating places it number one of more than 500 worldwide companies in the machinery industry assessed by Sustainalytics.

For more information, visit INNIO's website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Waukesha – an INNIO brand

INNIO's Waukesha engines set an industry standard for low emissions, fuel flexibility, and high reliability. Ranging from 335 hp to 5,000 hp, our rich- and lean-burn engines provide distributed gas compression and power generation solutions. The latest Waukesha engine models and upgrades help operators stay emissions-compliant without sacrificing operational excellence such as extended service intervals, fuel flexibility, and increased power. Whether installing power at a site or retrofitting the existing fleet, Waukesha has new and reUp remanufactured engines and parts as well as upgrading kits for conversions and modifications—all backed by OEM warranty and empowered by 115 years of engine expertise.

Waukesha connects with our customers locally for rapid response to their service needs, providing enhanced support through our broad network of distributors and solution providers with parts, services, and digital offerings. INNIO's Waukesha engines are engineered in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and manufactured in Welland (Ontario, Canada).

About Detechtion Technologies

Detechtion Technologies is the market-leading asset optimization provider in Upstream Oil & Gas saving our customers millions of dollars per year in expenses by enabling them to operate more efficiently, as well as operating more safely and environmentally. Detechtion leads the digital transformation and optimization of natural gas compression, oilfield chemicals, and other production operations with Asset Performance Management (APM), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and Mobile solutions. Since 1999, thousands of users have depended on Detechtion Technologies to optimize over 10,000 assets worldwide.