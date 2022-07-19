Calfrac Integrates Allison Next Generation Hydraulic Fracturing Transmission into Oil Field Operations

Allison Transmission's FracTran® has been integrated into field operations at Calfrac Well Services Ltd., one of the largest hydraulic fracturing companies in the world. Compatible with dual fuel engines capable of running on natural gas, while offering increased horsepower and substantially reduced idle time, the FracTran is purpose-built to meet the harsh demands of energy customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Allison Transmission's FracTran® has been integrated into field operations at Calfrac Well Services Ltd., one of the largest hydraulic fracturing companies in the world. Compatible with dual fuel engines capable of running on natural gas, while offering increased horsepower and substantially reduced idle time, the FracTran is purpose-built to meet the harsh demands of energy customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission is pleased to announce that Calfrac Well Services Ltd., one of the largest hydraulic fracturing companies in the world, has introduced the Allison FracTran® into its field operations. Designed from the ground up to meet the unique demands of the fracturing industry, Allison’s latest innovation in the Oil Field Series™ product line maximizes customer productivity with high reliability and powerful performance under pressure.

“Since integrating the Allison FracTran into our hydraulic fracturing pump in April, we’ve been very impressed with its performance in the field,” said Jim Weatherby, US Maintenance Manager, Calfrac Well Services Ltd. “We’ve noticed an improvement in the productivity of the Calfrac pump equipped with the FracTran compared to our other hydraulic fracturing pumps. We look forward to collaborating with Allison in the future to continue to implement innovative solutions designed to optimize the efficiency and performance of our fleet.”

The FracTran has been integrated into Calfrac’s fracturing units and will deliver unparalleled performance in high pressure duty-cycles in the harshest of operating environments. It was developed for high reliability, with a service life up to 25,000 hours and a design that will enable a second life with no hard parts replacement required, resulting in an industry leading total cost of ownership experience.

“The FracTran was developed as a result of extensive voice of customer insights as well as an analysis of duty-cycle information gathered from Allison’s decades of experience operating in oil and gas fields throughout the world,” said Kartik Ramanan, Executive Director, Global Off-Highway, Global Customer Support and Service Engineering, Allison Transmission. “We’re proud to partner with Calfrac to deliver a next-generation propulsion solution that will increase efficiency and, as a result, improve sustainability as fracturing fleets work to reduce their environmental footprint.”

The FracTran incorporates eight gear ranges and is available with multiple gear ratios designed to provide versatility to customers. The FracTran launched with a rating of 3,300 horsepower and 10,000 lb.-ft. of input torque to meet current market requirements. However, the product is capable of up to 3,500 horsepower with no hardware modifications required. In addition, the FracTran offers filter and fluid life prognostics, a transmission-mounted control module, torsional measuring diagnostics and a telematics gateway.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.