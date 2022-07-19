Skechers to Partner With Woodgreen Pets Charity to Raise Money for Rescue Animals

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rescue pets are jumping for joy in response to a special new partnership: Skechers USA Ltd., a subsidiary of Skechers USA Inc., is bringing its successful BOBS from Skechers animal lifesaving movement to the UK, teaming up with the pets charity, Woodgreen, to help animals across the country. Through sales of the brand’s playfully fun footwear and apparel, Skechers will give funds that will save and support thousands of Woodgreen pets and their people throughout the UK.

“The BOBS from Skechers program has been a great success in North America, helping more than 1.5 million animals – and now, with the charitable component in the UK through our partnership with Woodgreen, we think we can make a substantial impact in the lives of animals in need,” said Peter Youell, managing director of Skechers UK & Ireland. “BOBS from Skechers has grown into a well-recognised brand, with hugely popular styles that resonate with consumers and animal lovers across our market. For consumers, it’s an easy-to-understand message: for every purchase of specially marked BOBS from Skechers footwear, apparel and accessories, you can make a difference. Look good, feel good—you can’t beat that.”

For every sale of specially marked BOBS from Skechers in the UK, Skechers will donate 25p to Woodgreen. This is expected to raise vital funds enabling Woodgreen to provide safe shelter, specialist care and a brighter future for thousands of dogs, cats and small pets—as well as help owners in need with services such as free advice from the charity’s pet experts, events, workshops, and outreach support in local communities. The new partnership also includes promoting pet adoptions and raising funds in Skechers stores.

Clive Byles, chief executive of Woodgreen, added, “All of us here at Woodgreen are very excited to share our new partnership, and by working together we’ll make a bigger difference for pets and their owners in need. We all love the designs and patterns in the BOBS range, but what we love even more is what the range stands for. Pets play an important part in all of our lives, and this is a fabulous opportunity to help give them the lives they deserve.”

Since 2015, Skechers has donated over US $8 million to save and support over 1.5 million animals through sales of BOBS from Skechers footwear, apparel, and accessories. In the United Kingdom, the collection is available at www.Skechers.co.uk, Skechers stores and key retailers. To learn more, follow Skechers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more on Woodgreen, visit Woodgreen Pets Charity or follow the organisation at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Skechers USA Ltd. and Skechers USA, Inc.

Skechers USA Ltd. Is an English subsidiary of Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Manhattan Beach, California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and 4,308 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About BOBS from Skechers

BOBS from Skechers’ charitable collection of shoes, apparel and accessories have improved animals’ lives: over the past seven years, Skechers has contributed more than $8 million to help over 1.5 million shelter pets, including saving 1.1 million rescued pets in the United States and Canada. It all started in 2011, when Skechers launched a movement to support children impacted by natural disasters and poverty – a cause that has helped the Company donate more than 16 million new pairs of shoes to kids in more than 60 countries worldwide. To learn more about BOBS from Skechers’ commitment to making a difference, visit BOBSfromSkechers.co.uk and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Woodgreen

Every year, Woodgreen’s dedicated teams work tirelessly to provide safe shelter, specialist care, and a brighter future for thousands of dogs, cats and small pets. Ever since we first opened our doors in north London in 1924, we’ve been transforming pets’ lives – and through them, the lives of their owners. Many of the pets who arrive at Woodgreen’s gates have been abandoned and neglected, leaving them with serious medical conditions and complex behavioural issues. Others simply need a new home because their owners can’t keep them any longer. Whatever the reason for a pet coming to us, we don’t turn them away. And we never judge anyone for giving up their pet or turning to us for support. Our priority is to help every animal and provide the care and rehabilitation they need – and a second chance at happiness.

