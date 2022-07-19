The HFW Companies and Texas-based 4Ward Land Surveying Create Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Growth

ST. LOUIS & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The HFW Companies, a fast-growing professional services firm with a national focus on the architecture and engineering (AE) industry, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with 4Ward Land Surveying, a professional land surveying company providing services for commercial, residential, and public works projects throughout Texas.

The new partnership allows 4Ward to accelerate its strategic growth plan and expand its geographic reach beyond Texas with additional services, locations, and people, according to Jason Ward, RPLS, president of 4Ward.

“4Ward is experiencing incredible growth,” said Ward. “Our partnership with HFW gives us the boost we need to achieve our plan faster and with greater opportunity for our hard-working team. We are excited to join forces with HFW and its architecture and engineering brands network.”

4Ward, founded in 2009 by Ward as a two-person surveying company, today employs 50 people, serving a diverse client base from its office in Austin, TX. The company’s extensive project experience includes large commercial developments, mixed-use subdivisions, multi-family housing developments, retail centers, and institutional and public works projects.

4Ward joins HFW’s network of growth-oriented AE firms that share best practices, economies of scale, and unique areas of expertise, according to Michael Hein, AIA, chief executive officer of St. Louis-based HFW. “Jason and the 4Ward team bring expert knowledge and experience, driven by the latest technology found in the survey industry.”

HFW’s business model is designed to retain and leverage each partnering firm’s own brand identity, loyal employee base, and the allegiance of its project partners to build a nationwide “house of brands” network of AE member firms.

“4Ward’s brand and reputation for quality work align well with our growth strategy,” Hein added, “this advances our position as a nationally preeminent network of AE firms focused on the country’s infrastructure.”

About The HFW Companies

Based in St. Louis, HFW is an AEC industry professional services company investing in architecture and engineering firms throughout the United States that are positioned for expansive growth in markets with significant infrastructure design opportunities. Our member firms, grounded by technical excellence, solve our built environment's most challenging problems, making communities better through creative design, engineering, and planning. For more information, please visit: www.hfwcompanies.com