 Think Tank Introduces Retrospective Travel Series

Photography and travel both encourage us to see the world around us in fresh, new ways. It's with that inspiration that Think Tank's award-winning design team has created the all-new Retrospective Travel Series. Featuring a Weekender, Tote, Laundry Bag, Organizer Pouches, and a trackable Luggage Tag, the series is handcrafted from a timeless stone-washed cotton canvas that is both soft and durable. Full-grain leather accents, antiqued metal hardware, and a beautiful tartan fabric liner make the Retrospective Travel Series a heritage collection that you will reach for on many adventures to come.

“Photography and travel go hand in hand, and so it made perfect sense for our design team to develop this classic Retrospective Travel Series,” said Think Tank CEO, Doug Murdoch. “Inspired by our best-selling line of Retrospective camera bags, the Retrospective Travel Series represents an exciting new direction for Think Tank, but one that is also directly aligned with our experience and expertise designing gear for some of the world’s most intrepid travelers – our professional photographer customers. No one works gear harder than a traveling pro photographer, and we’re proud to introduce this new travel series that is steeped in Think Tank’s history and heritage of designing products that stand the test of time.”

Retrospective Weekender

The Retrospective Weekender is a classic travel duffel that features stone-washed cotton canvas with antiqued metal hardware and genuine Dakota leather reinforcements. Zippered wings unclip to create a wide clamshell opening to its spacious 26-liter main compartment lined with soft, twill fabric.

An oversized YKK® RC Fuse zipper slides effortlessly, even when the bag is over-stuffed. Leather-wrapped duffel handles, and a removable shoulder strap offer easy and versatile carry options.

Key Features

Classic weekender soft-sided construction with full-length straight zippered access to the main compartment

Leather-wrapped grab handles for quick grab and off the shoulder carry

Zipper wings fold over each side and hook in place for carry mode, or unhook for full clamshell access to the main compartment

Front and inner zippered pocket for quick access to smaller items

Dimensions: 19.5” W x 12.25” H x 10.5” D (49.5 x 31.1 x 26.7 cm)

Weight: 2 lbs. 5.75 oz with shoulder strap

Volume: 29 liters

Color: Pinestone

Retrospective Tote

A classic canvas tote is the most convenient way to carry all your day-trip items whether you’re when on a road trip, an exotic vacation, or on a quick grocery run. The simple open-top access keeps everything within easy reach, while an interior pouch keeps your small items organized. Plus, the bag stands up on its own so it’s easy to load.

Beyond basic functionality, the Retrospective Tote offers a classic cotton canvas look that is soft and conforming to the body, yet so durable it will last for countless outings to come.

Key Features

Strong construction: canvas material, triple stitched, leather reinforced stress points, thick web

Stands up on its own for easy access

Long tote straps easily fit on your shoulder when the bag is stuffed full

Inner pocket keeps important items from falling to the bottom of the bag

Dimensions: 15.75” W x 13.25” H x 10” D (40 x 33.7 x 25.4 cm)

Weight: 15.5 oz (440 grams)

Volume: 32.5 liters

Color: Pinestone

Retrospective Laundry Bag

As an active adventurer, your clothes get dirty and you need a laundry bag to keep your clean clothing fresh. That’s where our Retrospective Laundry bag shines — it helps keep you neat and organized, and most importantly, keeps your clean clothes (and entire bag!) smelling fresh. The Retrospective travel laundry bag features our signature tartan fabric that is washable and highly durable.

Key Features

Stands up on its own for easy access

Washable twill ripstop fabric offers a premium look

Machine wash cold, line dry

Drawstring cord closure secures contents and doubles as carry loops

Top flap helps confine odors

Dimensions: 12” W x 11.5” H x 6” D (31 x 29 x 15 cm)

Weight: 15.5 oz (440 grams)

Volume: 32.5 liters

Color: Pinestone

Retrospective Organizers

These classic zippered pouches are crafted from stone-washed cotton canvas and keep small items contained and secure. Available in two sizes and colors, these pouches keep you organized and offer unlimited usage in any bag you own.

Key Features

Zippered lay flat organizer access for the things that need a place to live

Leather grab handle

Leather zipper pull

Four size and color options organization

Small Dimensions: 6.5” W x 4.5” H (16.5 x 11.4 cm)

Medium Dimensions: 8.5” W x 5” H (21.5 x 12.7 cm)

Small Weight: 1 oz (35 grams)

Medium Weight: 1.5 oz (48 grams)

Two Colors: Pinestone, Black

Retrospective Luggage Tag

Tag your luggage in style with the Retrospective Luggage Tag so it is easy to identify and recover if it’s lost during your adventures. Made from sturdy Dakota leather, the Luggage Tag fits a standard business card behind a clear plastic window that can be covered with a leather flap for privacy. And with an exclusive ID feature by Travel Sentry, you’ll be able to register your Luggage Tag to help recover your bag if it ever gets lost in transit.

Key Features

Sized for business cards and identification tags

Full-grain Dakota leather construction

Unique Travel Sentry ID protects against accidental loss

Custom gatekeeper to attach to any luggage or bag handle or web

Leather flap opens to clear slot for business cards and identification tags

Dimensions: 6.75” L x 2.75 W x 0.5” H (17 x 7 x 1.5 cm)

Weight: 1 oz (32 grams)

Color: Pinestone

