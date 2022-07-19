Expo Increases Profits for Romano’s Macaroni Grill; Drives Efficiencies with Machine Learning

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Using Expo, the leading Restaurant Performance Management (RPM) platform, Romano’s Macaroni Grill’s nationwide team is aligned on one source of truth for all of the company’s most important metrics. All teams are using Expo to run meetings so that everyone is on the same page.

Area managers and restaurant managers log into Expo every day to find out what the areas of opportunity are for the business and use this data to coach, manage and train their teams. And with Expo’s machine learning, all of the analysis is done for them, saving hours of time so they can get straight to the root cause. Armed with this data, Romano’s Macaroni Grill has become more profitable. CEO Nishant Machado said, “It affects our bottom line. Managers are able to see everything in real time, so they are able to make quicker decisions as opposed to waiting for an Excel spreadsheet to come out. It’s been a game-changer for us.”

“Expo has enabled us to build a culture of accountability, competition, collaboration and knowledge sharing,” said Machado. He credits Expo with helping him align the entire company on strategic goals and priorities. “Expo gives us the tools to course correct in real time, not after it’s too late. Expo helps our managers meet their goals and enhance performance. This technology provides every level of leadership with an all-encompassing (financial, HR, guest satisfaction, delivery, etc.) dashboard to manage their businesses on a daily basis.”

“We are excited to be partnered with an iconic brand that embraces technology in their plans for scale,” said Will Pacio, CEO of Expo. “Our platform has unlocked the data from their dozens of software systems, automates analysis and simplifies communication from the execs to the field, which has delivered clear ROI in the form of increased profits, time savings, and satisfaction from both employees and guests. It has been a great partnership and we are pleased to play a role in their accelerating growth.”

Romano’s Macaroni Grill has leveraged Expo to turn their data into actionable insights that drive profitability. Restaurant managers use Expo to create performance-based schedules, run contests, and train their employees 1:1 to upsell specific menu items.

About Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Romano’s Macaroni Grill is an Italian restaurant brand founded in 1988. Inspired by Italian country cuisine, Romano’s Macaroni Grill’s open kitchen allows guests to see its ingredients and preparation techniques that blend Italian traditions with progressive culinary inspiration in a polished casual atmosphere. Recently named the number one Italian restaurant chain in America by a Nation’s Restaurant News consumer survey, Macaroni Grill has company owned locations from coast-to-coast in 15 states including Hawaii.

About Expo

Expo is the leading Restaurant Management Performance (RPM) software that uses data automation and machine learning designed specifically for the restaurant industry. No other solution integrates all data sources from sales, finance, budgets, HR and operations to create a complete picture of a restaurant company. Expo’s next generation software is designed specifically for restaurants tired of using spreadsheets and generic visualization tools to operate their businesses and are choosing to empower their teams with data.

