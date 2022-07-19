Tuesday Morning and Intalytics Announce Analytics Partnership

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ: TUEM), a leading off-price retailer of home goods and décor, has partnered with Intalytics for customized location intelligence solutions. As part of this partnership, Intalytics has developed a sales forecasting model that the Tuesday Morning real estate and operations teams will utilize to refine their brick and mortar strategy. The Tuesday Morning team will also have access to SiteIntel, a proprietary analytics platform developed by Intalytics.

“With the dramatic shifts in consumer behavior and retail real estate over the last 24 months, our team sought out best-in-class tools to ensure that our store location strategy contributes to increasing the profitability of Tuesday Morning,” said Phil Hixon, Executive Vice President of Store Operations and Real Estate for Tuesday Morning. “We see tremendous potential in the future of our company, and know that engaging Intalytics as our as location intelligence partner will help us realize that potential.”

The customized analytics developed by Intalytics have been integrated within the SiteIntel platform, providing the Tuesday Morning real estate team with the ability to generate sales forecasts and cannibalization estimates for any proposed new store opening under consideration. SiteIntel also provides a wide range of additional analytical capabilities, including spatial data visualization, custom reporting, and peer site analysis tools.

“The executive team at Tuesday Morning have been very effective in positioning Tuesday Morning for ongoing growth and profitability,” said Dave Huntoon, Managing Director at Intalytics. “We are humbled to be selected as their location intelligence partner, and are excited to provide continuing analytical support and predictive insights moving forward.”

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand, high-quality products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Based in Dallas, Texas, the Company opened its first store in 1974 and currently operates 490 stores in 40 states. More information and a list of store locations may be found on the Company’s website at www.tuesdaymorning.com.

About Intalytics

Intalytics, a Kalibrate company, provides world-class predictive analytics tools, technologies, and consulting to restaurants, retailers, financial institutions, healthcare providers, service organizations, and private equity firms seeking location-centric insights. Founded in 2007 by leading practitioners in the field of predictive analytics, Intalytics leverages cutting-edge modeling techniques, third-party datasets, and web-based analytical tools to deliver innovative, accurate, and actionable real estate and marketing solutions. For more information visit www.intalytics.com.