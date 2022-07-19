Electric Flight Moves a Step Closer as Vertical Aerospace and CAE Partner on Pilot Training

LONDON & NEW YORK & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero-emissions aviation and CAE [NYSE: CAE, TSE: CAE], a market leader in flight simulation and training, today announced that CAE will be the pilot training partner for Vertical’s launch eVTOL aircraft, the VX4.

CAE will design and develop a world-class training program and be the exclusive training device provider, tailoring the high-fidelity, next-generation flight simulation training device for the VX4 aircraft. The innovative pilot training program will leverage advanced technologies including Mixed Reality and Artificial Intelligence to enhance the learning experience and will help shift the training paradigm toward cost-effectiveness and scalability, while ensuring safety is paramount for Vertical and its operators.

Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) is expected to drive unprecedented demand for qualified, professionally trained pilots for inner-city and regional electric flights. Additionally, because CAE currently provides training products and services to many of Vertical’s industry-leading customer base, a smoother integration of new AAM pilot training programmes into their training portfolios is anticipated.

Upon the signing of a definitive agreement, Vertical and CAE will start working together three years ahead of the VX4’s targeted entry into service in 2025, a critical step towards making safe eVTOL flights a reality.

Harry Holt, Deputy CEO of Vertical, said “Vertical has built its commercial ecosystem with customers, regulators, and infrastructure partners to enable AAM and ensure we have partnerships in place to introduce safer, cleaner and quieter mobility for everyone. Bringing CAE into our unrivalled ecosystem is a key enabler to solve the training requirement for our customers, as we prepare for the VX4’s entry into service.”

Nick Leontidis, CAE’s Group President, Civil Aviation, said “CAE’s longstanding training relationships with top-tier airlines and operators is a key differentiator for us as they expand into eVTOL operations with Vertical. They know they can count on CAE for advanced training as they venture into this new market. We are excited to join Vertical’s ecosystem and work hand in hand to build the aviation workforce of the future.”

This partnership announcement comes following Vertical’s recent announcement of progress in its certification process for the VX4, with the European Union Aviation Standards Agency (EASA) agreeing to concurrently validate the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) certification of the VX4 and the adoption of SC-VTOL as the certification basis for the aircraft. Vertical expects to reach several critical certification milestones in the coming months, as the VX4’s test flight programme begins in Summer 2022.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is pioneering electric aviation. The company was founded in 2016 by Stephen Fitzpatrick, an established entrepreneur best known as the founder of the Ovo Group, a leading energy and technology group and Europe’s largest independent energy retailer. Over the past five years, Vertical has focused on building the most experienced and senior team in the eVTOL industry, who have over 1,700 combined years of engineering experience, and have certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Vertical’s top-tier partner ecosystem is expected to de-risk operational execution and its pathway to certification allows for a lean cost structure and enables production at scale. Vertical has a market-leading pre-order book by value for more than 1,400 aircraft from global customers creating multiple potential near term and actionable routes to market. Customers include American Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Avolon, Bristow, Marubeni, Iberojet and FLYINGGROUP, as well as Japan Airlines (JAL), Gol, Air Greenland, Gozen Holding and AirAsia, through Avolon’s VX4 placements.

Vertical’s ordinary shares and warrants commenced trading on the NYSE in December 2021 under the tickers “EVTL” and “EVTLW,” respectively.

About the VX4 eVTOL Aircraft

The piloted zero operating emissions four-passenger VX4, is projected to be capable of travelling distances over 100 miles, achieving top speeds of up to 200mph, while producing minimal noise and has a low cost per passenger mile. The VX4 is expected to open up advanced air mobility to a whole new range of passengers and transform how we travel. Find out more: vertical-aerospace.com

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we’re everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators, surgical manikins, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We’re investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions while keeping positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact at the core of our mission. Today and tomorrow, we’ll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

Forward-Looking Statements

